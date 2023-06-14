Who does Stanford play in the first round of the College World Series? All you need to know about the Wake Forest baseball roster

After an unbelievable ending to the super regional matchup against the Texas Longhorns, the Stanford Cardinal has advanced to the College World Series. They have fought through a lot of adversity to get to this point as Stanford is 4-0 in elimination games this postseason.

Things are only going to get tougher in the bracket portion of the College World Series as they face the No. 1 overall seed: the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

What is there to know about the Demon Deacons heading into their matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern? Let's take a closer look at their roster and determine whether or not Stanford has a realistic chance of winning the game.

What does the Stanford program have to prepare for against Wake Forest?

Wake Forest has been one of the nation's deepest teams throughout the season. They have a perfect 5-0 record throughout the postseason and should be able to continue their utter dominance. Wake Forest is going to make the Stanford hitters question their abilities at the plate with the Demon Deacons' starting pitching.

The Demon Deacons are going to send their ace, Rhett Lowder, to the mound, and he has been dominant as he is fourth in the country with a 1.92 ERA and third with 108 innings. He is making hitters look foolish as he has recorded 131 strikeouts as well.

That is not to say that the Stanford pitching staff is going to get off easy in this matchup. Wake Forest is third in the country with a .432 on base percentage and leads the country with 404 walks. Brock Wilken has been one of the best hitters in Division I as he has posted a 1.351 OPS with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs while manning the hot corner.

The Cardinal has a brutal ask to go up against this team that is clicking offensively. In Game 2 of their super regional matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Demon Deacons won 22-5 and save their pitching staff some potentially stressful innings. They also only had to play two games in the super regional.

This Wake Forest Demon Deacons college baseball program won 51 games this season and has shown to be absolutely exceptional, so it will be a tough ask for this Stanford Cardinal program to win.

