Tennessee baseball vs. Southern Miss: Game 3 start time, TV channel, live stream info and more about NCAA Super Regionals 2023

Tennessee baseball (42-20) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (46-19) collide on Monday, June 13, to determine who will punch their ticket to the 2023 Men's College World Series.

Both teams have endured their fair share of trials and tribulations to force a Game 3 in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. It will be the sixth time the Golden Eagles have faced elimination in a little over two weeks.

Tennesee baseball won the Clemson Regional, including a barn-burning 14-inning game where they outlasted the home team Tigers. After defeating Charlotte to win their third straight regional, they were passed on to host the Super Regional series against the Golden Eagles.

In Game 1, both teams battled the weather and lost. The game was delayed into a doubleheader yesterday. Early Sunday morning, the Golden Eagles took the Game 1 victory over Tennessee baseball, 5-3. It was the first loss for the Vols in the CWS tournament.

But the Volunteers battled back in the evening. With Southern Miss pitching ace Tanner Hall used up in the first game, it opened Tennesee baseball to steal Game 2. The 8-4 victory came behind a two-run dinger from Blake Burke.

That sets tonight's "Winner Take All" matchup. At stake is the sixth-ever College World Series birth for Tennessee. Southern Mississippi is looking to make just its second-ever College World Series.

What time is Tennessee baseball vs. Southern Miss?

The Golden Eagles' first pitch against the Volunteers is scheduled for 6 PM EST. Niko Mazza gets the nod for the Golden Eagles, while Drew Beam is on the mound starting for Tennessee Baseball.

Mazza brings a 4.13 ERA in 20 appearances. Going in this direction is a changeup from how Southern Miss got here, regularly utilizing Matt Adams as the number three starter. Drew Beam boasts a 4.09 ERA for Tennessee baseball and is the regularly slotted starter on the mound.

Dependent on reports, the game also has some intrigue outside of the diamond tonight.

Gotta love this time of year . Tomorrow could be even crazier than today in Hattiesburg between Tennessee and Southern Miss.I was told by that a number of security officials were in-place to separate both fan-bases in the stands. Folks were tossed, a lot of chirping.Gotta love this time of year Tomorrow could be even crazier than today in Hattiesburg between Tennessee and Southern Miss. I was told by that a number of security officials were in-place to separate both fan-bases in the stands. Folks were tossed, a lot of chirping. Gotta love this time of year 🙌.

Which channels and live streams are showing Monday night's game between Tennesee and Southern Miss?

Texas A&M v Tennessee

The Game 3 matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2. With exclusive rights to ESPN, the game will be live-streamed on the ESPN app as well as on ESPN+ for subscribers.

What is on the line in tonight's decisive Game 3?

The winner of tonight will have completed the "Road to Omaha." They will earn a trip to the 2023 Men's College World Series.

Southern Miss has never won a game in Omaha. Whereas, Tennesee baseball has made it five separate times but has never won, with their best season being a runner-up finish in 1951.

