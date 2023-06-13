The College World Series is one of the most exciting sporting events in the United States. Every year, the best college baseball teams in the country compete for the national championship. The tournament is always competitive, and the games are always exciting.

The tournament was first held in 1947, and from 1950 onwards, it has been played exclusively in Omaha, Nebraska. There have been a total of 37 different schools that have made it to the College World Series and 20 different schools that have won the championship.

College World Series: USC has the most national championship wins in NCAA history

Tanner Tredaway of the Oklahoma Sooners at the 2022 Men's CWS

The University of Southern California (USC) has won the most tournaments with 12, followed by LSU and Texas with six each.

Here's the comprehensive list:

School Titles Years USC 12 1948, 1958, 1961, 1963, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1998 LSU 6 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009 Texas 6 1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005 Arizona State 5 1965, 1967, 1969, 1977, 1981 Arizona 4 1976, 1980, 1986, 2012 Cal State Fullerton 4 1979, 1984, 1995, 2004 Miami 4 1982, 1985, 1999, 2001 Minnesota 3 1956, 1960, 1964 Oregon State 3 2006, 2007, 2018 Vanderbilt 2 2014, 2019 South Carolina 2 2010, 2011 Stanford 2 1987, 1988 Oklahoma 2 1951, 1994 Michigan 2 1953, 1962 California 2 1947, 1957

USC's dominance of the College World Series is unmatched. The Trojans have won 12 national championships, including a record five straight from 1970-74. USC's success is largely due to the legendary coaching of Rod Dedeaux, who led the Trojans to 11 of their 12 championships.

LSU and Texas are also among the most successful programs in the tournament's history. LSU has won six championships, while Texas has won six of its own. Both schools have had a number of legendary players and coaches and have been perennial contenders for the national championship.

Arizona State, Arizona, Cal State Fullerton, Miami, Minnesota, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Stanford, Oklahoma, Michigan, and California are the other schools that have won multiple national championships. These schools have had some success in recent years and are always a threat to winning the tournament.

The future of college baseball is bright. The tournament is growing in popularity, and the level of play is getting better every year. The College World Series is a must-see event for any fan, with the 2023 edition getting underway on June 15 from Omaha.

