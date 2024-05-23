Texas A&M CWS wins, appearances: What is the Aggies’ record like at Omaha?

Texas A&M has a proud baseball history, as the Aggies have appeared in 37 NCAA Tournaments and seven College World Series.

Texas A&M has 10 regional titles, winning its first regional crown in 1993 and followed it up with nine more victories, in 1999, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

The Aggies' last CWS stint was in 2022 when they made the semifinals, only to lose to Oklahoma and settle for joint third, alongside Arkansas.

Overall the Aggies have a 4-14 record in the CWS, but this year's team is in a good position to make it to its 38th NCAA Tournament. They have a crew of good hitters and left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager, who has an 8-1 record in 14 starts this season.

Texas A&M College World Series appearances

Texas A&M was a member of the Southwest Conference from 1915 to 1996, but it took them 36 years to compete in its first NCAA Tournament in 1951.

Under the tutelage of Beau Bell, the Aggies were tied for first in the Southwest Conference with an 11-4 record and 21-11 overall. They survived the grueling NCAA Tournament to make it to the CWS. The team was relegated to the lower bracket after losing 5-1 to Springfield in the first round.

Texas A&M bounced back in the lower bracket, beating Ohio State, 3-2. But they lost 15-8 to Utah in the next round, eliminating them from contention.

The Aggies made it to the CWS in 1964 after qualifying automatically in District 6 of the NCAA Regionals. They fell 7-3 to Minnesota in the opening stage and were eliminated by Seton Hall in their lower-bracket duel, 14-5.

Twenty-nine years later, Texas A&M topped the Regionals to be seeded No. 1 in the CWS. The Aggies aced their first-round assignment, beating No. 8 seed Kansas, 5-1.

However, they fell to LSU in the next round, 13-8, and were eliminated outright by Long Beach State, 6-2.

The Aggies transferred to Big 12 in 1997 and made waves two years later. They had a 52-18 record and won the Big 12, NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals to make it to the CWS. Unfortunately, they succumbed to Florida State and Cal State Fullerton in the first round to get the boot early in the competition.

Texas A&M would make it to the CWS in 2011 after winning the Big 12, Big 12 Tournament, NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals. But just like their previous CWS stints, they failed to muster a win in the early rounds, losing to South Carolina, 5-4 and California, 7-3, to be eliminated from contention.

The Aggies would transfer to the SEC in 2012 and five years later, they would get into their sixth CWS after winning the NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals. Again they exited the early stages, losing to Louisville, 8-4, and TCU, 4-1.

Texas A&M would make their seventh CWS in 2022 after winning the Regionals and Super Regionals. They started on the wrong foot, losing 13-8 to Oklahoma in the first round.

However, the Aggies would bounce back and made the semifinals after beating Texas 10-2, and Notre Dame 5-1. They arranged a rematch with Oklahoma in the semifinals, but the Sooners would repeat and made the final, winning 5-1.

Texas A&M would get their best finish that season, as they finished joint-third, alongside Arkansas.

Texas A&M in contention for the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament

The Aggies have a losing record in the CWS. They will look to improve the lowly mark this season, as they are among the top teams favored to make the 2024 College World Series.

Texas A&M boasts one of the best batting crews in the nation in Jace LaViolette, Braden Montgomery, Gavin Grahovac, Jackson Appel and Hayden Schott.

Moreover, they also have a solid pitching rotation consisting of reliable starters in Prager, Tanner Jones and Justin Lamkin and closer Evan Aschenbeck.

The Aggies are in contention for the SEC Tournament and hope to win the conference championship to secure an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

