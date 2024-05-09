Top 3 college baseball players in ACC to watch out for ft. Chase Burns 

The 2024 NCAA college baseball season in the Atlantic Coast Conference has been exciting and interesting to watch, with at least five teams in contention for the division and ACC Tournament crown.

Currently, Atlantic Division title contenders Clemson (37-10, 17-7 in ACC) and Florida State (36-10, 14-9 ACC) are separated by half a game, while North Carolina (36-11, 17-7 in ACC) and Virginia (36-12, 14-10 in ACC) are entangled in a dogfight for the Coastal Division.

The regular season ends on May 18 and contending teams are now in a must-win mode to take home the Atlantic and Coastal Division titles and secure a better seeding in the ACC Tournament.

The conference has its share of standout players during the season. They have played excellent baseball during the season and become the talk of the college baseball world.

Here are the top three players to watch out for in the ACC.

Top 3 best college baseball players in ACC

#3. Ben Watson, Virginia Tech

Ben Watson has smacked 78 hits out of 188 at-bats for a conference-leading .415.

The 5-foot-11 freshman has turned heads in an amazing season for the Hokies. Watson has 78 hits out of 188 at-bats for a conference-leading batting average of .415. He slugged four home runs and 39 RBIs in 44 games this season.

The left-hander has an on-base and slugging rate of .464 and .601, respectively to emerge as the best hitters in the ACC. Watson has smacked 17 doubles and three triples this season.

Currently. Virginia Tech has an overall record of 31-15 (13-11 in ACC).

#2. Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

Despite his small stature, Drew Burress has smacked 21 homers and 58 RBIs for Georgia Tech this season.

Burress has excelled this season in the power categories despite his short and lean frame. The 5-foot-9 right-hander has smacked 21 homers and 58 RBIs.

The Georgia Tech slugger recorded 59 runs and 66 hits this year, as well as 12 doubles and one triple. His on-base percentage is .498 and his slugging percentage is .824. The Yellow Jackets are 28-18 this season but are 12-12 in the ACC.

#1. Chase Burns, Wake Forest

Chase Burns has dominated the mound for Wake Forest with a 9-1 record and 140 strikeouts this season.

Burns has lorded over the ACC pitching category this season. The 6-foot-3 Tennessee transfer has been excellent as a Demon Deacon, with a conference-leading 9-1 record and a third-best 3.00 ERA.

The right-hander is miles ahead in strikeouts with 140 punchouts in 75 innings played. Opponents are having a hard time against him as they have batted .168 during the season. Wake Forest owns a 33-16 record this season but is 12-12 in ACC.

