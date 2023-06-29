Top 3 Oral Roberts baseball prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft: Cade Denton, Jacob Widener and more

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles were one of the best college baseball teams during the season, as they were able to make the 2023 College World Series. However, they are also getting ready to lose a few of their top players to the 2023 MLB draft.

Who are the top three players that are going to no longer be part of Oral Roberts? Let's take a closer look.

3. Jonah Cox, OF

Jonah Cox received a lot of fanfare as he was close to breaking the NCAA record for longest hitting streak. Baseball runs in his blood as his father, Darron, played catcher in the majors. He put up numbers at three different schools and won the Summit League Player of the Year this season. He finished with a .412/.470/.646 slash line and totaled 114 hits. Cox is expected to be picked around the eighth round.

2. Jacob Widener, LHP

Expect to hear Widener's name in the fifth round of the draft. He is a 6-foot-7 righty coming out of the bullpen with some solid stuff. Widener played two years with Oral Roberts as he finished appearing in 37 games (two starts) and had a 1.189 WHIP and a 3.62 ERA in 54.2 innings. He has been doing well at limiting the long ball, as he allowed six home runs or less than one per nine innings. Widener did well with 27 walks compared to 86 strikeouts.

His 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings showcases his ability to dominate batters and MLB scouts are going to buy into a shutdown reliever.

1. Cade Denton, RHP

Cade Denton is going to be a solid pitcher for whichever team selects him. He has an above-average fastball and slider while also throwing a changeup. The hitter sits around 94 MPH while reaching an incredible 99 MPH. His slider breaks toward the lefty batter but needs to work on a third pitch as time goes on. His changeup is barely used.

Coming out of the bullpen throughout his entire collegiate career, he did a strong job as a closer. In his three seasons for Oral Roberts, he pitched 75 games out of the bullpen and was 8-2 with a 1.86 ERA and a 1.034 WHIP while recording 22 saves in 135.1 innings. Denton is expected to be taken in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB draft.

Poll : 0 votes