Top 5 college baseball games today, May 24: TV channel, streaming options and more

With the conference tournaments continuing around the country, there are going to be some incredible games and matchups that happen. We will explore five of the most intriguing games on Friday and how you can watch them. Let's look at the college baseball schedule.

Michigan vs. Illinois

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network (YouTube TV, Sling, Fox Sports App)

We have an exciting game in the Big Ten Conference Tournament between the Michigan Wolverines and the Illinois Fighting Illini. The winner advances to the semifinals, while the loser is eliminated. With two of the top four seeds in the Big Ten facing off in an elimination game, this will be exciting to watch.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (ESPN+)

One Southeastern Conference game that should be exciting is the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats taking on the 10th-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks. The winner will take on the LSU Tigers in the semifinal game, while the loser gets eliminated.

This quarterfinal game will be exciting as these teams are on different levels and may need this win to have a chance to make the NCAA tournament.

Louisville vs. Clemson

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (ESPN+)

This game will not mean much in the ACC tournament as both teams are already eliminated. Both lost their first game. However, this will be a fun matchup as the third-ranked Clemson Tigers, and these teams have a combined 72 wins this season.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (ESPN+)

The 22nd-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the seventh-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels are gearing up for their ACC matchup. The winner of this game will advance to the tournament semifinals and win their respective pool as both teams are 1-0 in pool play. With these teams ranked, this will be a great game to tune in for.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (ESPN+)

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs face off in the top game in Friday's games. This game is a win-or-go-home game, with the winner taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday in the semifinals. The Vols are ranked the best team while the Bulldogs are ranked 15th.