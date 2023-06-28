Top 5 Tennessee baseball prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft: Chase Dollander, Maui Ahuna and more

With the Tennessee Volunteers making the 2023 College World Series this season, they were full of talented players. However, they are prepared to lose a bunch of talent, especially on the mound due to the 2023 MLB draft.

What players will we be seeing getting their names called and beginning their professional careers?

5. Seth Halvorsen (RHP)

This was the first season that Seth Halvorsen was part of the Tennessee roster as he transferred from Missouri after two seasons. He came almost exclusively out of the bullpen for the Vols, and in 25 games (one start), he was 3-3 with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.058 WHIP over 52 innings. His control was pretty well as he had 16 walks to 52 strikeouts. Halvorsen will be picked around the 100th selection and has been capable of doing well.

4. Andrew Lindsey (RHP)

Another Tennessee pitcher on the list as Andrew Lindsey is going to be a third-to-fifth-round pick. The 24-year-old righty moved to the bullpen and finished with a solid year as he was 3-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 71.1 innings with 19 walks to 73 strikeouts. He has a good pitch mix with a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup and if he can figure out how to improve his stuff he will be in a strong spot in the minor leagues.

3. Maui Ahuna (SS)

Shortstop Maui Ahuna is a glove-first player that is going to be able to fix the defense for a team up the middle. He is just 21 years old and had a solid offensive season for Tennessee as he had a .312/.425/.537 slash line with eight home runs, 42 RBI, and 43 runs scored. Expect good speed, as well, out of him. He, however, is not a great base stealer. Ahuna should be a solid second-round pick as he has extreme talent.

2. Jared Dickey (OF)

Jared Dickey has a good left-handed swing and has dropped 60 pounds since his high school senior year. He has shown the ability to hit the ball extremely well as he wraps up his college career with a .993 OPS with 19 home runs, 71 RBI, 40 walks, and 46 strikeouts. Dickey does everything decently well, but nothing specifically jumps off the page. Expect him to be treated somewhere between the third and fifth rounds.

Top Tennessee prospect: Chase Dollander (RHP)

Chase Dollander is going to wind up being a top-10 pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He has a four-pitch mix with an excellent fastball, strong slider, and a curveball plus changeup to keep hitters off balance. He finished the season with a 7-6 record with a 4.75 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in 89 innings. Dollander has pinpoint control with 30 walks compared to 120 strikeouts over the season as well and has a strong body of work.

