Ty Floyd MLB Draft projection: Predicting the LSU pitcher's draft stock after MCWS Finals

Ty Floyd of the LSU Tigers has made a name for himself as a solid second option, behind Paul Skenes in the starting rotation. Floyd is going to be eligible to be selected in the 2023 MLB draft and showcased his ability to pitch decently well throughout the season.

In 19 games (17 starts), he went a perfect 7-0 in 91 innings with a 4.35 ERA and 37 walks compared to 120 strikeouts. What should we expect of Ty Floyd heading into the MCWS Game 3 and the MLB draft?

Where will Ty Floyd be drafted?

According to MLB's prospect rankings. Ty Floyd is considered the 87th-ranked prospect heading into the draft. He has a four-pitch arsenal, as he throws a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, but his heater has been his best pitch, as it sits around 93 MPH.

The ceiling for Floyd is not to be the ace of a pitching staff in the MLB but instead being more in the middle of the starting rotation. His offspeed pitches need to develop a little bit more, but he has shown enough to be selected in the third round of the draft.

Scouts are going to see that he can pitch extremely well under pressure. In his two College World Series games against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Florida Gators, he has been dominant. He pitched 13 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with five walks and 27 strikeouts, including a 17-strikeout performance in the College World Series finals.

Scouts are going to fall in love with his ability to dominate in the biggest stage of college baseball while having a national championship under his belt.

Could he become a solid starter in the MLB?

This is going to be tough, as Floyd has shown the ability to pitch well but he has also struggled throughout the year, too. In 55 games (27 starts) in his collegiate career, he had a 4.17 ERA and started for the last two seasons.

His offspeed pitches need to improve if he wants to be a starting pitcher in his minor league journey. Floyd has shown the ability to do decently well in the college baseball season but has to improve.

He cannot survive throughout a professional season with just one plus pitch. If he can develop some stronger offspeed pitches, he has a chance to be a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.

