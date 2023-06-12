Virginia punches ticket to 2023 College World Series: Can the Cavaliers take down the NCAA baseball championship?

Starting off a series with a loss is always a big downer and leaves teams with a lot to do. However, that is exactly what the Virginia Cavaliers did.

After they lost the first game to The Duke Blue Devils on Friday evening, everyone would be forgiven for thinking that it was over for The Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers lost it in the final out going down 5-4 in what can only be described as morale-sapping circumstances. They were already fighting against overwhelming odds against a shocking statistic: 79% of the teams that win game one of The Super Regionals proceeded to win the series!

Virginia, though, seem to have it in their DNA to do things the hard way. Every time they have entered The College World Series, which was five times before Sunday's win, and now six, they have lost game one.

The clincher Omaha Game for Virginia

Every program remaining at The Super Regionals has one eye on The College World Series in Omaha and it was all getting decided this weekend. After forcing game three, Virginia put on a show beating The Duke Blue Devils 12-2 to punch their Omaha ticket.

This is the second time in three years that Virginia are headed to The College World Series, showing significant improvement. It is the sixth time in their history, and Coach Brian O'Connor will be more than proud of the effort his team put into overcoming their Game 1 setback.

But can they really take the College World Series? It won't be a walk in the park considering the calibre of teams that have made it to Omaha. They will need to overcome number two seed Florida on Friday, which is a tough enough challenge.

If they have Brian Edginton available, it's hard to bet against Virginia being a tough opponent. The starting pitcher put Duke to the sword in both Game 2 and Game 3, and Brian O'Connor will hope that his star man is up for the challenge in a few days' time.

It seems as if this Cavaliers team has peaked at the right moment. The fourteen runs they scored in Game 2 on Saturday is their most ever in a Super Regionals game.

That Game 2 win also marked the 23rd time that they have scored ten or more runs this season, and in those games, their record stands at an impressive 22-1. Will that be enough to clinch the College World Series? Only time will tell, but things are certainly looking good for them.

Jack Delperdang @jack_delperdang THE VIRGINIA CAVALIERS ARE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES BOUND THE VIRGINIA CAVALIERS ARE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES BOUND https://t.co/t0ckKT7CLD

Poll : 0 votes