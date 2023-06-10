Virginia vs Duke Game 2 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Duke Blue Devils in Game 2 of the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals on Saturday, June 10. The highly-anticipated Charlottesville Super Regional contest is scheduled to commence at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Virginia vs Duke Game 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN 2. Fans can also live stream the college baseball games on ESPN. The matchup will be played at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville.

Here's a look at the full schedule and TV channels of the matchups:

Game 1: Friday, June 9 — Duke beat Virginia 5-4.

Game 2: Saturday, June 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Sunday, (if necessary) June 11 at TBD

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Duke vs Virginia Game 2 Preview

Duke managed to win Game 1 on Friday in thrilling fashion. The teams traded leads and it was Duke who initially led 2-0 before Virginia mounted a comeback to take a 4-3 lead.

However, the Blue Devils produced a go-ahead rally in the top of the eighth to win the first game 5-4.

Although the Cavaliers had looked good in sweeping through their region, they couldn't put the Blue Devils away on Friday. Interestingly, it was Virginia's third defeat they suffered against Duke this season.

The Cavaliers now have their backs against the wall and need to win in Game 2 to stay alive in the series. With a win, Virginia can force the series into Game 3, which they would also have to win to qualify for the next round.

However, Duke will be hoping to seal the deal as soon as possible and clinch the series victory in Game 2. A win for the Blue Devils will see the team advance to the College World Series.

It's safe to say that we have a cracking Game 2 in store at the 2023 NCAA Baseball Charlottesville Super Regionals.

