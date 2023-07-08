Was LSU's Dylan Crews named SEC's Male Athlete of the Year? The CWS champ and potential MLB draft #1 pick adds to his trophy case

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews was able to add one more piece of hardware before beginning his professional baseball career. It was announced he was the SEC Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year to cap off an incredible year for him.

Another trophy goes in the case right alongside his 2023 College World Series ring when that comes along.

Will Dylan Crews be the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft?

Crews enjoyed an outstanding season with the LSU Tigers. He won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, 2023 SEC Player of the Year Award, and was named in the 2023 College World Aeries All-Tournament Team. As such, he was expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming MLB draft.

Over the course of three seasons at LSU, Crews finished with an outstanding 1.187 OPS with 58 home runs, 184 RBIs, 237 runs scored, 23 stolen bases and a 152:146 walk-to-strikeout ratio. He also was an unbelievable outfielder and continued to dominate the competition. However, it seems the oddsmakers do not believe in Dylan Crews being the first pick in the 2023 MLB draft anymore.

Most major sportsbooks have Dylan Crews listed behind Wyatt Langford, Paul Skenes and Max Clark to be the first pick. What has changed?

Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH Dylan Crews first ever collegiate home run was against Paul Skenes.



Well, it actually has nothing to do with what he has done on the field, but what he wants off the field. Crews reportedly wants to break the record for the largest signing bonus given out in the MLB draft by receiving $10 million by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If that is the case, he might be waiting until pick number two. Crews' exorbitant demands might also be a ploy to avoid being drafted by the Pirates.

The Pirates were in a contract negotiation with Bryan Reynolds and paid him significantly under market value. Expecting them to give into Crews' demands could be a bit risky, but he definitely has shown the talent.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see if Dylan Crews remains the first selection pick, or someone like his LSU teammate Paul Skenes is drafted instead.

