What is Charlie Condon's batting average in 2024? Taking a look at Georgia star's striking prowess 

Charlie Condon is slugging MVP-like numbers this season for Georgia.

In 47 games, the sophomore first baseman/outfielder out of Marietta, Georgia, has a .459 batting average and slugged 33 home runs. It was a big jump from .386 and 25 HRs the previous season.

The six-foot-six, 216-pound college baseball menace is ranked No. 1 in MLB Pipeline's Top 150 2024 Prospect Rankings. The 21-year-old is just scratching the surface as he rakes in more hits and homers to build up his reputation heading to this year's MLB draft on July 14-16.

Here's a closer look into his amazing collegiate career by comparing his stats from last season to his current season.

Charlie Condon rakes in MVP-like figures this season

Charlie Condon is batting .459 and belted in 33 home runs this season for Georgia.

Charlie Condon is having an amazing season that is arguably the best in this decade or even this century. His 33rd home run in the series finale with Vanderbilt Sunday tied Florida’s Jac Caglianone (2023) for the single-season record in the bat-ball coefficient of restitution (BBCOR) era:

"You got to keep putting in the work to where you're going to put yourself in the best position to succeed every day because things don't come and go overnight," Condon said after the game.

Aside from tying Caglianone's record, the 6-6 slugger set another personal record with his round-tripper. This was the seventh straight game Condon hit a homer, the longest streak he had in his amateur career:

"It's about showing up ready to go every day and just being able to put quality at-bats together," he added.

In 2011, the NCAA unveiled the BBCOR standard for baseball bats to preserve the game's integrity. The material used in bats was remodeled to induce lower batted-ball exit velocities and improve overall safety for players.

Condon hit his 29th no-doubter 10 days ago to break the single-season and all-time Georgia home run records (54) set by Gordon Beckham.

Condon has improved a lot from his freshman year. In 47 games, he has recorded 83 hits in 181 at-bats, which is up from 81 hits last season.

The right-hander has recorded 16 doubles, 70 runs and 69 RBIs, which is up from 10 doubles, 61 runs and 67 RBIs.

His slugging percentage surged to 1.105, up from last season's .800 while his on-base percentage shot up to .568 this season as compared to .484 in the 2022-23 season.

The regular season isn't over yet for Condon as Georgia (35-12, 13-11 SEC) is in a good position to contend for the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament as a whole.

He still has six more games to improve on those statistics and help the Georgia Bulldogs secure their second College World Series title in the program's history.

Will Charlie Condon continue his hot streak for Georgia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

