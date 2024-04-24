What do college baseball players wear on their belts? Exploring coach-player communication model ahead of College World Series

Fans of college baseball may have noticed a peculiar addition to some players' uniforms. An extension, resembling a fanny pack attached to their belts is often visible, which players frequently glance at during each inning. Have you ever wondered if it serves a purpose?

Let us look at the communication methods teams use to receive signals from the coaching staff. What exactly is on the belt, and why are coaches transitioning to the attachment instead of relying on the usual traditional signs from the third base box or the dugout?

What do college baseball players wear on their belts?

Sometimes college baseball players wear attachments on their belts, as this extra material helps decipher the signals from the dugout or the third base coach during offensive plays. This allows the coaching staff to use multiple signs throughout the game and switch signs quickly to keep the opposing team from intercepting the signs and finding out their strategies.

This is something that we have seen in the College World Series as well as during the regular season. Teams use this to streamline the play-calling process and make sure that everyone is on the same page.

This tactic can also be used on the defensive end of the game, as it gives the players on the field a bit of a scouting report on the tendencies of opposing batters and helps guide the fielders to certain positions. This practice speeds up the game and keeps the players aware of the team's analytical strategies.

While not all players or teams utilize this method, it has become increasingly common in the absence of PitchCom technology at the collegiate level. Instead, players often rely on traditional methods, such as catchers using armbands to communicate pitch selections and track pitchers in the bullpen.

