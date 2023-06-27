Who holds the HR record in college baseball? The five longest home runs in College World Series history

There have been some long home runs hit in the College World Series over the years. However, the distances themselves would shock you for how much power some of these players possess against some of the country's top pitchers.

It is important to note that NCAA has only kept track of home run distances since 2019, and anything before then would be considered unofficial distances. With the CWS being hosted inside Charles Schwab Field and the BBCOR bats in use since 2011, there are no major differences that can affect the distance.

The five longest home runs at the College World Series

#5, Eduoard Julien, Auburn, 429 ft. (June 16, 2019)

Going up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Eduoard Julien launched a home run in the second inning to right field and tied the then-record of Florida's Pete Alonso. However, Alonso's was deemed unofficial since he did it in 2015 so in the history books Julien held the record by himself.

#4, BT Riopelle, Florida, 435 ft. (Sunday)

Julien held the record for a few years before another Gator snatched it away as BT Riopelle hit a 435-foot bomb against LSU to center field in the ninth inning. This was during Florida's dominant 24-run Game 2 performance in the 2023 College World Series.

#3, Brady Slavens, Arkansas, 436 ft. (June 22, 2022)

Heading into the 2023 CWS, Brady Slavens of the Arkansas Razorbacks held the record for longest home run hit. Going up against the Ole Miss Rebels last year in the finals, he launched a 436-foot homer to center field.

#2, Wyatt Langford, Florida, 449 ft. (Sunday)

The Florida Gators were not done hitting missiles against the LSU Tigers in the 2023 College World Series finals as again in Game 2 they added to the record book. Langford hit it 449 feet into the left-field bleachers in the sixth inning to continue their offensive domination.

MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline



That's the second longest homer at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field.



The longest belongs to ... Wyatt Langford (456 feet, June 16).



No. 3 Draft prospect Wyatt Langford hammers this one 114.4 mph off the bat, sending it 449 feet for @GatorsBB That's the second longest homer at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field.The longest belongs to ... Wyatt Langford (456 feet, June 16). No. 3 Draft prospect Wyatt Langford hammers this one 114.4 mph off the bat, sending it 449 feet for @GatorsBB.That's the second longest homer at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field.The longest belongs to ... Wyatt Langford (456 feet, June 16).https://t.co/oTukRrAEqq

Longest HR in College World Series History: Wyatt Langford, Florida, 456 ft. (June 16)

That is not a typo, Wyatt Langford hit two mammoth home runs in a 10-day span. This game was against the Virginia Cavaliers in the bracket round and he absolutely obliterated the ball with a 456-foot shot in the ninth inning. That homer tied the game in the ninth inning and was a huge spark in the Gators making the CWS finals.

Poll : 0 votes