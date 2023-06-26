Is College World Series best of 3 or 5? Finals format explained

The College World Series is currently tied with one win apiece for LSU and Florida. Whether or not this is a three-game series or a five-game series is now vastly important. After LSU won an all-time classic in the first game, Florida responded with a resounding offensive onslaught of 24 runs to tie the series.

Had they not done that, the series would have ended. It is a three-game series like the previous series in the College World Series has been. Tying the series up meant that Florida did not lose their shot at the trophy.

That forces a winner-take-all Game 3 today. It will be the most tense game of the entire college baseball season as both teams know the trophy is within their grasp.

College World Series format explained

Every year, the College World Series final is played over three games, which means the third game doesn't always happen. The team that gets to two wins first ends the series. That might happen in a sweep fashion.

Fortunately for baseball fans, the 2023 CWS didn't end that way. Florida and LSU didn't follow up their instant classic with another hard-fought game, but a full, three-game series is usually better for fans who don't root for either team and the sport in general.

Tonight will be the final game, though, no matter how long it takes. At the end of the day, one team will have been crowned. Will it be LSU or Florida?

