The College World Series action isn't just for the players and isn't limited to the diamond. The CWS Fan Fest 2023 offers much more for baseball fans in attendance. Fans attend the game, but they experience much more.

There are so many fan contests and fun things to do that the organizers behind the CWS Fan Fest had to make a schedule and an event map. Baseball fans of all ages can have a blast even before the college world series team step foot on the field.

Let's dive into the schedule and attractions that make CWS Fan Fest a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

CWS FAN FEST 2023 SCHEDULE

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

Thursday, June 15th- (11 AM- 4 PM): Open Practice Day

Friday, June 16th- (11 AM- 6:30 PM):

Game 1: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. TCU Horned Frogs (2 PM)

Game 2: Florida Gators vs. Virginia Cavaliers (7 PM)

Saturday, June 17th- (11 AM- 6:30 PM):

Game 3: Stanford Cardinal vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2 PM)

Game 4: Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers (7 PM)

Sunday, June 18th- (11 AM- 6:30 PM):

Game 5: Loser of Oral Roberts/TCU vs. Loser of Florida/Virginia (2 PM)

Game 6: Winner of Oral Roberts/TCU vs. Winner of Florida/Virginia (7 PM)

Monday, June 19th- (11 AM- 6:30 PM):

Texas A&M v Tennessee

Game 7: Loser of Stanford/Wake vs. Loser of Tennessee/LSU (2 PM)

Game 8: Winner of Stanford/Wake vs. Loser of Tennessee/LSU (7 PM)

Tuesday, June 20th- (11 AM- 6:30 PM):

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (2 PM)

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser (7 PM)

Wednesday, June 21st- (11 AM- 6:30 PM):

Game 11: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner (2 PM)

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner (7 PM)

Thursday, June 22nd- (11 AM- 6:30 PM):

Game 13: Game 11 Rematch if the Game 6 Winner loses (2 PM)

Game 14: Game 12 Rematch if the Game 8 Winner loses (7 PM)

These games are only played if necessary

Friday, June 23rd- Closed (No Games)

Saturday, June 24th- (3:30 PM- 6 PM):

World Series Finals Game 1: Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner (7 PM)

Sunday, June 25th- (12 PM- 2 PM):

World Series Finals Game 2: Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner (3 PM)

Monday, June 26th- (3:30 PM- 6 PM):

World Series Finals Game 3: Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner (7 PM)

This game is only played if necessary

CWS FAN FEST 2023 ATTRACTIONS

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

QB Challenge

Speed Pitch

Home Run Derby

Ground Ball Challenge

Make your own baseball card

Lacrosse

Get your picture taken next to the College World Series trophy

Poll : 0 votes