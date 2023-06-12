Southern Miss vs Tennessee Game 3 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will lock horns with the Tennessee Volunteers in Game 3 of the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals on Monday, June 12. The deciding matchup of the Hattiesburg Super Regional is scheduled to commence at 6:00 p.m. ET at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Southern Miss vs Tennessee Game 3 will be broadcast live on ESPN 2. Fans can also live stream the college baseball games on ESPN.

Here's a look at the full schedule and TV channels of the matchups:

Game 1: Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3

Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3 Game 2: Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4

Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4 Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Tennessee on June 12 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Southern Miss vs Tennessee Game 3 preview

Tennesee managed to beat Southern Miss 8-4 in Game 2 on later Sunday to extend the series into a decisive final game to determine a College World Series berth.

The Volunteers had initially lost 5-3 to the Golden Eagles in the first game of the series which started on Saturday. However, Game 1 was suspended due to poor weather and the match resumed on Sunday.

Tennessee will be starting Drew Beam in Game 3 in his usual role. The pitcher has racked up 72 strikeouts and 20 walks in just under 73 innings.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss will be starting with Niko Mazza in the decider. The Madison native has featured in 20 games and has struck out 84 batters and issued 42 walks in 69.2 innings pitched.

Given the way the series has unraveled, we should be in for a cracking finish to the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Monday. It will be interesting to see which team wins Game 3 to qualify for the College World Series.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals, the MCWS will begin on Friday, June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska.

