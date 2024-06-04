What is Jac Caglianone's real name? Taking a closer look at the 2024 MLB prospect's life

Jac Caglianone is the best player on the Florida Gators and one of the most hyped two-way baseball prospects in recent memory. The versatile threat is a few months away from being drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft, and he's trying to finish his Gators career on a high.

Expand Tweet

Trending

What is Jac Caglianone's real name?

Jac Caglianone's real name is Jeffrey Alan Caglianone, and Jac is his nickname. Jac's parents are Jeff and Johanne Caglianone.

Jeff played college baseball at Stetson, and Jac has a sister, Samantha, a student-athlete playing volleyball at Santa Fe College. The collegiate baseball superstar grew up in Tampa, Florida, and has been excelling since his days at Henry B. Plant High School.

Jeffrey Alan Caglianone's nickname,, Jac,, has stuck, and it has become a significant part of his branding. It also appears on his player page on the Florida Gators website.

Expand Tweet

Jac Caglianone is a consensus top-five Draft pick in the 2024 MLB Draft

MLB teams are actively looking for the next Shohei Ohtani, who can pitch and bat at an elite level. Jac Caglianone is considered the closest to the Japanese star in the amateur ranks.

Here's a look at Caglianone's MLB Draft projections:

Bleacher Report: No. 3 overall to the Colorado Rockies

ESPN: No. 4 overall to the Oakland Athletics

Future Star Series: No. 3 overall to the Colorado Rockies

MLB Pipeline: No. 5 overall to the Chicago White Sox

The Athletic: No. 5 overall to the Chicago White Sox

As you can see from the projections from major publications, Caglianone is a highly touted prospect with little chance of being selected after the fifth pick.

It's a testament to his ability and his potential for improvement. Before the 2024 college baseball season, Caglianone was named the Preseason Two-Way Player of the Year and a Preseason First Team All-American.

Caglianone is a major part of the Florida Gators, and he was named a 2023 Consensus First Team All-American and the ABCA National Position Player of the Year. He will be tasked with taking the Gators all the way in 2024, aiming to give the program a fitting parting gift as he enters the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback