What bat does Jac Caglianone use? Taking a look at Florida star's kit

Jac Caglianone is one of the most impactful prospects in college baseball heading into the 2024 MLB Draft. The Florida Gators star has earned comparisons with the great Shohei Ohtani for his two-way ability in his young amateur career.

Ahead of the NCAA regionals, let's look at an essential part of Caglianone's game - his bat.

What bat does Jac Caglianone use?

According to the Florida Gators website, Jac Caglianone uses a Blonde Rawlings Pro Bat. The two-way star is a model of consistency, using the smooth bat to hit home runs at the collegiate level.

Caglianone enters his junior season after building up quite the reputation as a sophomore. During his sophomore season, the versatile prospect was named a Consensus First Team All-American and the ABCA National Position Player of the Year.

He achieved that feat by setting a program and BBCOR era record with 33 home runs, setting single-season program records with 90 RBI and 208 total bases, and being the only player to start all 71 games for the NCAA Runner-Up Gators.

Caglianone helped himself to a stat line of .323/.389/.738 across 282 at-bats, totaling 91 hits, 33 home runs, two triples, 14 doubles, 90 RBI, 74 runs, and four stolen bases.

Jac Caglianone projected to be selected No. 4 in the 2024 MLB Draft by ESPN

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that ESPN ranks Caglianone as the fourth-best prospect ahead of the 2024 MLB Draft. The network has Caglianone falling to the Oakland Athletics, which could be a steal for the franchise.

Caglianone is arguably the finest two-way player in his draft class, and he possesses nerves of steel. His discipline and skill set should translate well into the pros. Whether the franchise elects to use him as a pitcher and batter like Ohtani remains to be seen.

However, Caglianone has previously said he doesn't mind the capacity he's utilized at the professional level and is simply content with adding value to the franchise that selects him.