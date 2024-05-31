How many RBIs does Jac Caglianone have? Taking a look at 2024 MLB draft prospect's stats

MLB prospect Jac Caglianone has 117 RBIs in his collegiate baseball career. He's among the country's most sought-after players.

Caglianone, a junior left-handed pitcher and first baseman for the Florida Gators, is the lone player to start all 71 games for the NCAA runners-up this season.

Jac Caglianone is a highly touted two-way prospect

Two-way players are greatly valued in Major League Baseball, and Jac Caglianone is one of those few players who can bat and throw at an elite level.

On MLB prospect experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo's podcast, Caglianone, named the 2024 Preseason Two-Way Player of the Year by Perfect Game, said :

“As high school went on and the pitching upside kind of, I guess, proceeded the hitting side of things, that was kind of the way it was looking.

"Then, obviously, going down with injury (T0mmy John surgery as a freshman in 2022) and kind of rebuilding back was when (Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan) kind of was like, 'You know what? Maybe there's something here. Let's give it a shot (as Caglianone, instead of redshirting, became a designated hitter that season, hitting .288 with seven home runs in 27 games, all at the end of the season).'"

Last season, the Florida Gators star amassed 91 hits, including a school-record 33 home runs and two triples, along with 14 doubles, 90 RBIs, 74 runs and four stolen bases. He also turned in a phenomenal .979 fielding percentage over 334 defensive chances at first base. Plus, he was 7-4 with a 4.34 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 55 walks in 74.2 innings.

Caglianone was a consensus first-team All-American and was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball's best player as well as the John Olerud Two-Way Player award.

This season, he is hitting .415 with 29 home runs, 67 runs and 58 RBIs, with a .988 fielding percentage, with UF beginning NCAA Tournament play this weekend. He is 5-1 with a 4.35 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 44 walks in 62.0 innings. He made the All-Southeastern Conference first team for the second straight season.

Jac Caglianone has earned comparisons to Shohei Ohtani

Due to his performances with the bat and as a pitcher, Caglianone has earned comparisons to the best two-way player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani. It's getting louder as the 2024 MLB draft is approaching.

“Shohei’s definitely the guy that I've looked to ever since he's busted on the scene, just kind of his work ethic and how he goes about things," Caglianone said. "It's been really helpful for me navigating through the college season. I'd love to (be a two-way player) at the professional level. But if a team ... is very adamant about me just doing one or the other, then I gotta make it work somehow.”

However, we might have to be careful with the youngster's expectations. He remains a raw talent, and his skills will be best suited to a team that takes its time developing his elite skill set.

