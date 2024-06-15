What radio station is the Florida State-Tennessee game on today? Details on College World Series game coverage

The Florida State Seminoles and the Tennessee Volunteers are getting prepared for their first game of the 2024 College World Series. With people intrigued by the betting aspect of these games, the radio calls of these College World Series games are going to be critical as well.

Let's take a closer look at the radio stations carrying this game between the Vols and the Seminoles.

How to listen to the Florida State-Tennessee game on the radio

The radio call for the Florida State Seminoles and the Tennessee Volunteers will be available on ESPN Radio and on Channel 84 on SiriusXM.

How to watch the Florida State-Tennessee game today

The game between Florida State and Tennessee is going to be airing live on ESPN and will be able to stream on ESPN+, Sling, Hulu + Live Sports and YouTube TV.

College World Series schedule 2024

The 2024 College World Series will have a pair of games each day during the double-elimination bracket between June 14-20. In the College World Series championship round, the CWS becomes a best-of-three series from June 22-24. Below is the full schedule for the 2024 College World Series.

Friday, June 14

Game 1: Virginia vs. North Carolina (2 p.m. ET)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (2 p.m. ET) Game 2: Florida State vs. Tennessee (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 15

Game 3: NC State vs. Kentucky (2 p.m. ET)

NC State vs. Kentucky (2 p.m. ET) Game 4: Florida vs. Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 16

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET) Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (7 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 17

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET) Game 8: TBD vs. TBD (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, June 18

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET) Game 10: TBD vs. TBD (7 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 19

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET) Game 12: TBD vs. TBD (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, June 20

Game 13: TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET) Game 14: TBD vs. TBD (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 22

CWS Finals Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 23

CWS Finals Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 24

CWS Finals Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (7:00 p.m. ET)

