What time does Arkansas play Kentucky? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 3, College Baseball 2024

No. 2-ranked Arkansas visit No. 8 Kentucky at the Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington on Friday, May 3, at the start of their three-game NCAA Baseball series, which could affect the Southeastern Conference rankings.

The Razorbacks (39-7, 16-5 SEC) swept Missouri State in a two-game midweek series, while the Wildcats (33-9, 15-6 SEC) have lost their last SEC series against Tennessee and South Carolina.

Left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith (8-0, 1.35 ERA) will take the mound for Arkansas as he looks to lead the Razorbacks to their 40th win this season. Kentucky will counter with Trey Pooser (3-0, 3.75 ERA).

Smith leads the SEC in ERA (1.05) and strikeouts (71). He's also stingy against left-handed batters, allowing only a batting average of .139. Smith spearheads the conference-best pitching staff with a collective ERA of 3.12 and leads the SEC in strikeouts (549), hits allowed (293) and opposing batting average (.203).

Hagen Smith is 8-0 this season for Arkansas. He leads the SEC in ERA (1.05) and strikeouts (71).

Arkansas can thank the pitching staff for sparing their batters' inability to hit consistently. They are 11th in the nation in batting average, at .272, just ahead of Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri.

The Razorbacks have four players hitting .316 and above. They are second baseman Peyton Stovall (.350), outfielder Peyton Holt (.333), first baseman Ben McLaughlin (.316) and third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott (.316). Wehiwa Aloy is their top slugger with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs. He's followed by McLaughlin and Stovall, who have 32 and 31 RBIs, respectively.

Kentucky goes into the series with a batting average of .295 and are led by Ryan Nicholson, who has 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. He's the third-best in the team in BA at .321, behind Ryan Waldschmidt (.370) and Nick Lopez (.371).

Emelien Pitre has 41 RBIs, while Mitchell Daly has driven in 35 runs. Waldschmidt and Lopez are tied for fourth-best individual RBIs at 32 each.

What time does Arkansas play Kentucky?

The Arkansas-Kentucky clash will be played on Friday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30pm ET). SEC Network will broadcast the game on television.

Arkansas vs Kentucky live stream info

The live stream for this game is available on ESPN and Fubo.

Arkansas vs Kentucky past stats

Arkansas owns Kentucky, 47-26, including a 19-14 mark in games in Lexington. The Razorbacks are 29-13 overall against Wildcats during Dave van Horn's tenure.

Arkansas is 14-4 in series since 2013, including six straight weekend series victories. The Razorbacks are yet to lose a series against the Wildcats in Lexington since 2011. Kentucky was swept in their previous season series against Arkansas in March 2022.