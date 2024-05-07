What time does LSU play Northwestern State? Start time, TV channel, live stream - May 7, College Baseball 2024

The LSU Tigers (31-18, 9-15 in the SEC) will play the Northwestern State Demons (19-28, 10-11 in the Southland) on Tuesday, May 7 as we enter the final few weeks of the 2024 college baseball regular season. The matchup will take place at the Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

What time does LSU play Northwestern State?

The LSU vs Northwestern State game will commence at 7:30 p.m. EDT. However, it will not be broadcast live on TV.

Date: Tuesday, May 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: N/A

LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live stream Info

Although there's no live broadcast on TV, the LSU vs Northwestern State clash can be streamed live on ESPN+ and SEC Network +. Fans in certain areas can also tune into the following radio stations to catch the game:

WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans)

KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU vs. Northwestern State: H2H record

LSU holds a 61-13 head-to-head advantage over Northwestern State. The Tigers recorded a 14-4 victory the last time they faced the Demons (May 2023).

LSU vs. Northwestern State: Preview

LSU won three of its four games last week, beating top-ranked Texas A&M twice. However, the Tigers lost to the Aggies in their final game of the series. Ahead of the Tigers game against Northwestern State, LSU coach Jay Johnson said:

“There’s a lot of work to do over these next two weeks. We haven’t put ourselves in the (NCAA Tournament) field yet, but we have put ourselves in the fight. I think the best thing is that we’re playing well enough to win. Our best baseball is still ahead of us.”

Meanwhile, Northwestern State is coming off a 2-1 series loss against Lamar, including a 1-7 defeat in its most recent game. The Demons will want to get back to winning ways but face a tough test in the form of LSU on Tuesday.

