What time does Tennessee play Vanderbilt today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 25, SEC baseball semifinal 2024

In the second and last SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday, the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers will be battling it out with the eighth-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores. The winner will play in the SEC Tournament Finals on Sunday afternoon against the winner of the South Carolina vs. LSU semifinal.

The winner of the SEC Tournament gets an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, while the loser is eliminated. They will have to hope they are selected by the Selection Committee to make the NCAA Tournament. Let's take a look at how the game will broadcasted and all the details needed to know before the first pitch happens.

What time does Tennessee play Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, May 25.

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET.

Channel: SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Live stream info

This SEC Tournament Semifinal game will be broadcast on linear television on the SEC Network but is also available for live streaming as well. The streaming services that include SEC Network are: ESPN+, DirecTV stream, Hulu, fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Apple TV.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Recent H2H stats

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are no strangers to one another as they had a three-game series in Nashville against one another only two weeks ago in the penultimate regular season weekend.

In that series, Tennessee looked like the better team. They won two of the three games, 8-4 on the Friday and 7-6 on the Saturday, before losing the series finale 3-0 on the Sunday.

Outside of that, these teams also met on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament and the game saw the Commodores dominate with a 13-4 win. Vanderbilt was able to score at least one run in six different innings and multiple runs in three innings in the game. Catcher Alan Espinal led the way for Vandy as he finished the game going 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs.