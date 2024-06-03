What does total bases mean in college baseball? A deep dive into the NCAA rule book

Total bases is a baseball term that describes the number of bases a batter gains in a game. A batter of the hitting team can move into one base or as many bases as he can by hitting the ball as far as he can without getting caught.

A batter gets a single if he reaches first base without getting tagged, struck out, or caught in a flyout. A batter gets a double if he reaches two total bases in one hit while a triple occurs when a batter steps onto three bases.

The highlight of a baseball game — either in college or in the pro leagues — is a home run. It happens when a batter steps onto four total bases and scores a run without getting tagged out or the defense doesn't catch the ball on a flyball to any area in the stadium that is considered fair. A home run can do a lot of damage to the opposing team if the hitting team has a runner on base.

A batting team can score between two and four runs at once if the batter hits a home run with one, two, or three runners on base. A Grand Slam doesn't come often in college baseball but getting four runs in just one hit can help turn the outcome of one game.

A player can only add to his total-bases tally through a hit. Total bases determine the player's slugging percentage as it is divided by at-bats. However, advancing on the basepaths - even via a steal - doesn't count in the player's total base numbers.

College baseball leaders in total bases in the 2024 NCAA season

Florida's Jac Caglianone is sixth in total bases this season with 185 TBs.

This year's top home run leaders are one-two in the total bases department. Georgia's Charlie Condon leads the nation with 226 TBs while Roman Kuntz of Morehead State is tied with Christian Moore with 202 TBs.

Lyle Miller-Green of Austin Peay is fourth with 197 total bases while Oregon State's Travis Bazzana and Florida's Jac Caglianone are fifth and sixth with 193 and 185 TBs, respectively. Northeastern's Tyler McGregor (184), Louisiana's Kyle DeBarge (176), Texas A&M's Jace Laviolette (176), Florida State's James Tibbs III (175) and Appalachian State's Banks Tolley (175) round out the Top 11 on total bases in the NCAA.

Getting on bases through a hit helps the team's chances of scoring runs and winning a game. It also boosts the player's total bases tally and slugging percentage.

