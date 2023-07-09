When is the 2023 MLB trade deadline? Complete schedule, dates, and rules explained

The 2023 MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching as the season heads toward the All-Star break. Teams are going to need to decide whether they are going to be buyers, sellers or staying put with their roster.

But what exactly happens during the MLB trade deadline, and what do we need to know? Let's break down everything about it and discuss what fans should be expecting as the date approaches.

What exactly is the MLB trade deadline?

The MLB trade deadline takes place on Tuesday, August 1 at 6 pm Eastern. It is the final time trades can be made during the MLB season. This is the chance for teams expecting to compete for the World Series to get some reinforcements while teams that have expiring contracts can send them off and get something before they become free agents.

Players in both the major and minor leagues are available for trades, and this really makes the possibilities endless. We see teams that have huge expectations also begin to sell off pieces. Two players that are being discussed at this year's deadline is Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto.

What are the rules surrounding the MLB trade deadline?

Before the 2019 MLB season, the trade deadline would allow trades of players on the waiver wire after the deadline as long as players were on the roster before September 1 to be eligible for postseason play. However, that system has been abolished. There are no trades of MLB talent after the singular deadline. Teams can only sign players off of waivers.

Which teams are going to be buyers and which are going to be sellers?

With a few weeks left before the deadline, there is still time for teams to figure this out. Since the inception of a third Wild Card team, there have been more teams afraid to become sellers as they believe they can sneak into one of the postseason spots.

The Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies are the five teams that are, at least, 10 games out of a playoff spot as of this writing. It is expected that these teams are going to be selling off pieces, unless they can run off a winning streak in the first few weeks of the second half.

As a result, there are going to be a lot of buyers, which will significantly increase the return for the selling team.

