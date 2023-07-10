When is the MLB All-Star Game 2023? Complete schedule, players list, venue, tickets, and more

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is approaching, which indicates the unofficial halfway point of the regular season. There are a lot of incredible events that happen around this time and this year's festivities will be held at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

But what do we need to know about before the 2023 MLB All-Star Game? Let's take a closer look at everything surrounding the celebration of the sport's biggest stars.

What events happen during the MLB All-Star Game break?

One of the cooler parts of the week is the MLB draft being associated with this event as the draft began on Sunday, July 9. This means that the future stars of the game will begin their professional careers. Monday, July 10, is an incredible day as eight of the top power hitters will battle it out for the trophy at the 2023 Home Run Derby.

There are eight players competing in this year's Home Run Derby. Luis Robert vs Adley Rutschman, Adolis Garcia vs Randy Arozarena, Mookie Betts vs Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Pete Alonso vs Julio Rodriguez are the first-round matchups.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 11, where the best of the American League will take on the top of the National League, with the coaching staff of last year's World Series contestants in the dugouts.

What are the rosters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

Click on this link to see the full rosters for both teams as there have been a lot of changes to each roster. Most changes happen due to injuries and starting pitchers not being available to pitch for the game but everyone selected is named an All-Star.

Each of the 30 teams in the majors must also have at least one representative, so each team will have at least a singular All-Star.

Where to buy tickets for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

Tickets for the majority of the 2023 MLB All-Star events are sold out but can be bought through secondary markets. MLB partners with SeatGeek and the cheapest ticket for the Home Run Derby is $221 as of this writing, with the outfield sections ranging from $300 to $3,000.

For the All-Star Game itself, you can grab a ticket on SeatGeek for $200 to $3,500, depending on the location and the seller. If you are unable to end up inside the stadium, there are numerous other events to go and check out with fellow baseball fans.

