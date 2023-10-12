Nick Castellanos has been one of the top hitters in Major League Baseball and has shown he can slug and dominate in pressure situations. Coming from Davie, Florida, Castellanos was one of the best players in the area.

Originally, Castellanos attended the American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida, and won the Florida state championship. He transferred to Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, Florida. He had the capabilities to dominate the high school baseball scene and become one of the top young prospects in the country.

Castellanos showcased his talents and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year after a dominant senior season. He recorded a .542 batting average, 41 RBIs, 34 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases. In the 2009 Under Armour All-America Baseball Game, Castellanos won the Most Valuable Player Award with four doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.

He used this to parlay into a dominant player and have a great MLB career up to this point. As he begins to enter into more of a veteran portion of his career, let's look into how Castellanos has been doing in baseball.

Did Nick Castellanos play college baseball?

Nick Castellanos was set to play baseball at the University of Miami as he committed to the program. However, he was one of the top prospects coming out of high school in the 2010 MLB draft and had drawn a lot of attention. In baseball, MLB teams can select a high school player, with the risk being the player can decide to go to college instead of signing. The player re-enters the draft pool when he is eligible again and plays college baseball if the risk doesn't pay off.

Castellanos was the Detroit Tigers' 44th pick in the first round of the draft. Instead of attending college, he signed with the Tigers and began his professional career without taking a collegiate at-bat.

What has he done in MLB?

Castellanos has been doing very well throughout his 11-year MLB career, as he is a two-time All-Star and has a .799 career OPS. He has played for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Philadelphia Phillies thus far. His power is his best asset as a player, as he has 210 career home runs and does not let the moment get too big for him.