Who is Elliott Avent? All we know about NC State HC's career

NC State head coach Elliott Avent is among the most experienced head coaches in College World Series contention. The Wolfpack's head coach has guided the team to another deep postseason run, and they'll be looking to avoid elimination from Omaha. Avent has been the team's head coach since 1997 and has won the most games in the program's history.

Avent started his baseball coaching career as an assistant coach at North Carolina Wesleyan in 1981. He didn't occupy the role for long, as he took up a similar role with VCU in 1983.

Over the next decade, Elliott Avent took up assistant coaching roles with Louisburg JC, William & Mary and NC State. His first head coach gig came in 1989 when New Mexico State appointed him. He amassed a 225–213 record with the program, earning plaudits.

Avent left New Mexico State in 1996 and was appointed the new head coach of NC State in 1997. He has remained in the position ever since, leading the program to new heights.

Under Avent's tutelage, the Wolfpack has won 14 NCAA Regionals and four Super Regional championships. For his efforts with the NC State Wolfpack, Avent has won several accolades, including ACC Coach of the Year, Atlantic Region Coach of the Year and 2023 National Coach of the Year.

What's next for Elliott Avent and NC State?

Elliott Avent has taken his alma mater to new heights and will aim for a College World Series victory in 2024. However, after a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in their first game of this year's CWS, the Wolfpack is in survival mode. They have a must-win game against the loser of the Texas A&M vs. Florida game.

Their next game is on Monday, June 17, at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

