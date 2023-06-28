Who is Florida's BT Riopelle? 2023 MLB Draft projection, walk-up song, height, net worth and more

Florida Gators senior catcher BT Riopelle, who was named to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament team, is going to be a solid addition to whatever team selects him in next month's MLB draft.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding him as he begins the next stage of his playing career. What is known about Florida's top catcher, and what should we expect in the future out of him?

What song does BT Riopelle use to walk up to the plate?

Many people use songs to help pump them up before they get into the batter's box. For BT Riopelle, he uses the song "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus whenever he is heading to hit.

What is his net worth?

The Gators catcher does not have his net worth or total assets publicly known but has worked with brands in the past and could see whatever the number is skyrocket once he is selected in the 2023 MLB draft.

What were BT Riopelle's stats?

The 6-foot, 215 pound catcher/first baseman had a remarkable career throughout his five collegiate seasons. He began with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and played with the program for three seasons before transferring to the Florida Gators to play the last two years.

He had a remarkable career as in 216 games he finished with a .272 batting average, .371 on base percentage, .523 slugging percentage and a .893 OPS. Riopelle had shown some pop, which is typically normal with catchers as he hit 46 home runs and had 166 RBIs throughout his 725 at-bats.

When looking at his 2023 season, he finished with a .920 OPS with 19 homers, 68 RBIs and 57 runs scored.

Will BT Riopelle be selected in the 2023 MLB draft?

Riopelle will be 24 years old on July 17, so things are going to be interesting looking at his draftability. However, he has shown to be a solid backstop and could help lead a pitching staff as a later-round pick.

He has a great chance to be a solid player and showcased his abilities during the 2023 College World Series and throughout his collegiate career. It would not be shocking to see him to be taken as a flyer for a team looking to get catcher depth in a position that you can definitely never have a shortage.

