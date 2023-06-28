Middle infielder Josh Rivera has proven to be not only one of the best players for the Florida Gators, but also a top player in the country. He was recently named to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament team, putting the cherry on top of his spectacular season.

Standing at 6-1, 215 pounds, Rivera is an interesting player to dive into as he is eligible to be selected in the 2023 MLB draft. What is there to know about the Gators player and how well has he played?

What is Josh Rivera's walk-up song?

Rivera uses a classic rap song as he travels from the on-deck circle to the batter's box as The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" plays throughout the stadium. He has not publicly discussed why he selected this song compared to any other but it definitely helps him get ready to hit.

What is Josh Rivera's net worth?

It is not publicly known what Josh Rivera's current net worth is. However, with his surging popularity, it would not be surprising if he continues to increase it with various name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals rolling his way.

What were Josh Rivera's stats?

Rivera has been a member of the Florida Gators since the 2020 season and has seen improvements every season. He played in 204 college games throughout his Gators career and finished with a .868 OPS, .290 batting average, 35 home runs, 139 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and 153 runs scored.

A lot of this production happened over the course of the 2023 season though as he had a slash line of .348/.447/.617 with 19 homers, 72 RBI, 70 runs scored, 18 stolen bases, and a 46:35 walk-to-strikeout ratio. Rivera also did improve in the field as he wrapped 2023 up with a .965 fielding percentage and nine errors.

What is Josh Rivera's draft stock looking like?

Rivera is projected to be a second or third-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft as he is trending upwards when looking at his numbers. However, most of his production came out of last season so looking at the body of work is not great. Scouts do believe that despite his lack of range that Rivera has the ability to play shortstop in the professional levels as well.

I believe a move to second base permanently would help him as he does not possess incredible arm strength and is a good but not great fielder.

