Jeff Kent's son, the seldomly used infielder Kaeden Kent, was one of the heroes of Texas A&M's College World Series-clinching win over Oregon on Sunday. Kaeden, who played second baseman for the Aggies in Game 2 against the Ducks, crushed a grand slam over the right-field wall in the seventh inning to increase Texas A&M's 9-8 lead to 13-8.

College baseball fans at the Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park erupted to cheer the son of former Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Jeff Kent, who was also enjoying his son's moment from the stands.

Kaeden Kent went 3-of-5 with two runs and five RBIs in the series-clinching game against Oregon. Aside from the grand slam, he also hit a single and a double to improve his batting average to .302. In Game 1, Kent was 1-of-4 and recorded two RBIs to help the Aggies win 10-6.

Kent's heroic hit against Oregon is reminiscent of his father's exploits in the MLB. Considering that, let's take a look at Jeff Kent's illustrious career in the majors.

Jeff Kent's MLB career in perspective

#1 Jeff Kent played in the MLB for 17 seasons

Jeff Kent played for six teams in the MLB for 17 seasons. MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Jeff Kent was picked in the 20th round of the 1989 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. However, it would take him three years to debut with the Blue Jays.

Kent made his first career hit when he doubled in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles off Jose Mesa on April 12. Two days later, he recorded his first home run off New York Yankees' Lee Guetterman. His stint with the Blue Jays didn't last long, as he was traded to the New York Mets in August for pitcher David Cone.

He lasted four seasons with the Mets before being dealt to the Cleveland Indians. Kent was traded anew in the 1997 offseason to San Francisco Giants, and his career took off from there.

He complemented Giants superstar Barry Bonds in his time with the Giants, and in 2000, he won the National League Most Valuable Player after hitting .334 and garnering a .986 fielding percentage.

He also smacked 33 home runs and recorded 125 RBIs for San Francisco, who reached the NL postseason before succumbing to the New York Mets in the Division Series.

He left the Giants in 2003 and signed with the Houston Astros, where he played for two years. Kent transferred to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005 and played until 2008.

#2 Jeff Kent's career statistics

Kent played 2,298 regular season games and went .290 in 17 seasons. He recorded 1,320 runs, 560 doubles, 47 triples, 377 home runs, 1518 RBI, 94 stolen bases and 801 walks in his career. The five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Awardee finished with a .356 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage.

Kent also excelled in defense with a .978 fielding percentage. He also had 13 grand slams in his career. Kent played in 49 postseason games and hit .276 with nine home runs, 23 RBIs and 25 runs. His 351 homers were the most in MLB history among second basemen before retiring in 2008.

#3 Jeff Kent's life after baseball

Houston Astros former players Jose Cruz (left) and Jeff Kent (right)

Kent is married to Dana and has four children, Hunter, Lauren, Colton and Kaeden. He owns a cattle ranch, a country club in Spicewood, Texas and a chain of motorcycle and ATV dealerships.

He also appeared in several reality shows, including Superstars and Survivor: Philippines. Kent was among the MLB stars who pushed for conducting blood tests for HGH and served as a trainer for the San Francisco Giants. He appeared on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2014 but failed to make it in 10 consecutive tries.

