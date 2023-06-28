Who is LSU's Tommy White? 2024 MLB Draft projection, walk-up song, height, net worth and more

Third baseman slugger Tommy White has proven to be a star for the LSU Tigers throughout the college baseball season. On top of becoming a national champion, he was named to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament team.

White has shown the ability to be one of the most feared players in a loaded LSU Tigers lineup and should be interesting to track going into next season. What should we know about Tommy "Tanks" White?

What is Tommy White's walk-up song?

Tommy White has been one of the most talented hitters we have seen in a while. Pitchers have to be prepared to lock in when they hear "Desperado" by Rihanna begin to echo throughout the stadium. There has not been a reason given as to why he chose this song but it does let the stadium know that they could see a baseball get hit really far in the next few pitches.

What is Tommy White's net worth?

As this is for a majority of college baseball players, Tommy White does not have his net worth publicly known. However, after being crowned a national champion and taking the college baseball world by storm, his name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals are going to be through the roof and exponentially increase his net worth.

What are Tommy White's stats?

"Tanks" has been playing college baseball for two years but 2023 was the first as an LSU Tiger. Before then, he played his freshman season with the NC State Wolfpack before wanting to get more exposure and transferring to the Tigers.

He is one of the best hitters in college baseball as he has played in 121 games and has a .368 batting average, .429 on-base percentage, .740 slugging percentage, 1.169 OPS, 51 home runs, 179 RBIs, and 46 walks to 91 strikeouts.

The 2023 season really made him a household name with games like the final College World Series bracket round. There, he launched a walk-off two-run homer to advance to the College World Series finals against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

How high will Tommy White get drafted?

MLB teams love power as the home run is greatly valued in the analytical baseball world we live in today. However, White does something that is rare for hitters with his type of power: not strike out. That is going to make him a huge threat and MLB scouts are going to be lining up to get him on their team once he is eligible for the 2024 draft.

He has shown to be a dominant batter but can play an average third base, which was another reason why he transferred. White can be a dominant hitter at the big league level and it will be interesting to see his journey. I would not be shocked if he is selected within the first 10 picks of next year's draft.

