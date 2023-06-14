Who does Oral Roberts play in the first round of the College World Series? All you need to know about the TCU baseball roster

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have done well throughout the 2023 postseason to the point where they have made the College World Series.

They bounced back after losing Game 1 of the super regional against the Oregon Ducks and won the next two games to get to Omaha, Nebraska.

Their first game is going to be against the TCU Horned Frogs, and they have not faced off this season. What should the Golden Eagles look for from this TCU program to have a better feel for this game?

What should Oral Roberts expect out of the TCU hitters?

The TCU Horned Frogs were a good offensive team during their two games in their super regional against the Indiana State Sycamores as they scored 10 runs. They have been a solid offense as they rank 39th in college baseball with a .299 batting average. They have a good amount of power though, but not much compared to other teams in the College World Series as they are tied for 51st with 88 homers.

D1Baseball @d1baseball GAME HITTING STREAK



Jonah Cox moves into a tie for the third-longest hitting streak in Division I history and eventually comes around to score, cutting Oral Roberts' deficit to 3-2!



@ORUBaseball x @JonahCox02 GAME HITTING STREAKJonah Cox moves into a tie for the third-longest hitting streak in Division I history and eventually comes around to score, cutting Oral Roberts' deficit to 3-2! 4️⃣7️⃣ GAME HITTING STREAK 🔥🔥🔥Jonah Cox moves into a tie for the third-longest hitting streak in Division I history and eventually comes around to score, cutting Oral Roberts' deficit to 3-2!@ORUBaseball x @JonahCox02 https://t.co/F9e3PRKmB7

Oral Roberts is going to have a tough time keeping junior Jonah Cox at bay at the plate as he has been excellent. He is slashing .420/.480/.668 with 11 home runs, 67 RBIs, 28 steals on 31 attempts and 69 runs. The Golden Eagles are going to have to keep him from producing to be successful on the mound.

Will the TCU Horned Frogs pitching staff be able to neutralize the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles' lineup?

TCU's pitching staff has shown the ability to do well as they completely dominated Indiana State by giving up just five runs over the two games. Oral Roberts will have its work cut out as TCU ranks 51st in Division I with a 4.73 ERA.

Kole Klecker will likely be on the mound as the starting pitcher and is coming off an excellent performance in Game 1 of the super regional. He threw seven shutout innings and only allowed three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. That lowered his ERA to 3.84, and the Golden Eagles should be able to make Klecker sweat on the mound.

This will be a great game to watch as these teams are built similarly and one underdog story will be a step closer to the CWS championship series.

