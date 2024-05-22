Who is the SEC Baseball Player of the Year? All we know about Georgia star

Georgia first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon concluded his amazing run in the SEC this season by winning the Baseball Player of the Year honors.

The SEC released the results on Monday and Condon was voted by the league's coaches after a splendid season, which saw him led the nation in batting and home runs this season.

The 21-year-old slugger, who grew up in Marietta and went to the Walker School, hit .451 this season and smacked 35 homers, the second most in conference history.

The 6-foot-6 finance major continued where he left off from his Freshman of the Year-winning season by improving on his slugging percentage at 1.063 from .800 the previous year, 75 RBIs from 67 in 2023 and on-base percentage at .567 from .484 last season. He also leads the conference on hits at 93.

Aside from the SEC Player of the Year award, Condon was also selected as First-Team All-SEC as its best third baseman.

SEC Baseball Player of the Year Charlie Condon focused on the task at hand

Charlie Condon led the nation in home runs this season with 35 HRs and was second in RBIs at 75.

Condon attributed his success this season to keeping himself focused on the task at hand:

“I know that stuff is going to handle itself when the time comes. Really, the way I’ve found the way I’m most successful is to just focus on what’s in front of me,” Condon said.

However, Charlie Condon's dreams of getting an outright NCAA Tournament berth were dashed on Tuesday after the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs succumbed to No. 11 LSU, 9-1, in the SEC Tournament single-elimination, first-round game on Tuesday.

Condon's bat went unexpectedly silent as he went 0-for-4 at a time when the Bulldogs had the great opportunity to dethrone the defending champions.

LSU scored six runs in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings to turn a 3-1 lead into an eight-run cushion. Their defense also limited Georgia's batters to six hits.

The Bulldogs were struck out eight times and had six batters left on base during the all-important clash. It was the third consecutive season that the team dropped their first-round game in the SEC Tournament. They fell to a 39-15 record following the defeat.

Condon will have to wait until May 27 for the College Baseball Tournament Selection Show to determine his team's position in the NCAA Tournament as the committee will name the baseball squads that will take part in the Regionals on May 31-June 3.

