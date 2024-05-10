Top 5 batters with highest batting average in 2024 ft. Charlie Condon 

Some batters have excelled in the 2024 college baseball season as they showed their hitting prowess and made life hard for rival pitchers.

These batters have stepped up to the plate and smacked impressive batting averages of at least .420.

These players have shown no signs of breaking down as they consistently helped their teams pick up important wins during the season. They also placed their respective squads in contention for the conference title and possible entry to the Field of 64.

With the NCAA baseball tournament approaching its final stages, here are the nation's batting leaders this season.

Top 5 batters in 2024 NCAA baseball season

#5. Ben Rounds, Harvard, .420

Ben Rounds is hitting .420 with an on-base percentage of .518 this season.

Ben Rounds has been Harvard's top batter, hitting .420 in 58 hits out of 138 at-bats. The senior outfielder has played only 36 games this season, but he is the team's most efficient batter, with on-base and slugging percentages of .518 and .717, respectively.

Rounds has hit 15 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. He has batted in 32 runs and recorded three stolen bases. He is the lone bright spot for Harvard amid their lackluster 12-24 record in 2024 (8-10 in Ivy League).

#4. Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls State, .422

Edgar Alvarez is hitting .422 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs this season for Nicholls State.

Edgar Alvarez has stepped up for Nicholls State this season, hitting .422 on 76 hits out of 180 at-bats. It was a big improvement from last season's .330 and .290 a year prior. His on-base and slugging percentages were among this year's best at .524 and .711, respectively.

Alvarez has smacked 11 homers to go along with 17 doubles and one triple this season. He has produced 61 runs for the Colonels, who are second in the Southland Conference at 12-5 and 30-17 overall.

#3. Travis Bazzana, Oregon State, .428

Travis Bazzana has hit .428 with 26 home runs and 60 RBIs this season.

Travis Bazzana has been the heart and soul of Oregon State's offense, leading the team with a .428 batting average. He has recorded 71 hits in 166 at-bats and has smacked 26 HRs and 59 RBIs this season.

Bazzana has an impressive on-base percentage of .591 and his slugging percentage was even better at 1.006. He has recorded 10 doubles, four triples and 12 stolen bases this season to help Oregon State contend in the Pac-12 standings.

The Beavers (14-9) currently occupy third place in the division but are 36-12 overall, which is better than conference leader Arizona (30-17) and Utah (30-16).

#2. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers .438

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is hitting .438 and has 22 stolen bases this season for Rutgers.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has been lighting up the field for Rutgers this season with his impressive hitting and lightning-quick speed.

In 47 games, Kuroda-Grauer is hitting .438 in 85-of-194 at-bats. His on-base and slugging percentages are outstanding at .509 and .619, respectively.

Though he has smacked only five home runs and 42 RBIs, Kuroda-Grauer has used his speed to come out with 50 runs, 22 stolen bases, 18 doubles and one triple.

The speedy batter, however, needs his teammates to step up as the Scarlet Knights (4-14) are languishing in the Big 10 standings. They are second to the last in the team classification, although they have a better overall record at 26-21.

#1. Charlie Condon, Georgia, .459

Charlie Condon is hitting .459 with 33 home runs and 69 RBIs for Georgia this season.

Charlie Condon has elevated himself this season to become the top MLB prospect. He has hit .459 on 83 hits out of 181 at-bats, led the league in home runs at 33 and has an impressive on-base/slugging line of .568/1.105.

Furthermore, Condon has 16 doubles and one triple this year and has scored 70 runs and 69 RBIs. What's more impressive is the 6-foot-6 first baseman is just a sophomore, meaning that he can still improve in the future.

Georgia (13-11) is in third place in the SEC-East Division standings behind Tennessee (17-7) and Kentucky (18-6). Overall, the Bulldogs have a 35-12 record this season.

