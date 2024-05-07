College Baseball Home Run Leaders in 2024: Listing top 10 hitters of the season

The power surge in the 2024 College Baseball season has been hotter than ever with Georgia's Charlie Condon hitting his 33rd home run in the season finale against Vanderbilt on Sunday. He tied Jac Caglianone for the single-season record in the bat-ball coefficient of restitution, or the BBCOR era.

Condon has six regular-season games left (plus the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament) to surpass Caglianone's record and become college baseball's new HR king. The 21-year-old is the runaway leader, with the next-best home run hitters in a three-way tie for second place at 26.

Top 10 Homerun Leaders (As of May 6, 2024)

RANK NAME TEAM CL POSITION G HR 1 Charlie Condon Georgia So. 1B 47 33 2 Jac Caglianone Florida Jr. UT 47 26 - Roman Kuntz Morehead State Sr. OF 48 26 - Lyle Miller-Green Austin Peay Sr. OF 47 26 5 Jace Laviolette Texas A&M So. OF 48 25 6 Travis Bazzana Oregon State Jr. INF 46 24 7 Braden Montgomery Texas A&M Jr. OF 48 23 8 Christian Almanza Saint Mary's (CA) Sr. 1B 46 22 - Lawson Harrill Campbell Sr. OF 46 22 - Tanner Thach UNCW So. INF 48 22

With this in mind, here are the current home run leaders this season as per NCAA.com.

Top 10 College Baseball Home Run Leaders in 2024

#8 (tie). Tanner Thach, UNC Wilmington

Thach is having an excellent sophomore season for UNC Wilmington. The 6-foot-4 infielder has hit 22 home runs in 48 games this season, up from 15 last year. He has a batting average of .321 and has recorded 63 runs batted in.

His on-base and slugging percentages have improved at .406 and .710, respectively, compared to the .356/.544 OBP/SP lines he had last season.

#8 (tie). Lawson Harrill, Campbell

Harrill has tied his career-high of 22 home runs with eight games remaining. The fifth-year outfielder is on pace for belting in more homers as he is batting a career-high .378 for the Camels.

His on-base percentage is .520 and his slugging pct is at .855. Last year, he had a .371/.475/.761 BA/OBP/SP slash line which is still excellent by college baseball standards.

Harill has recorded 51 RBIs this season and his 2023 RBI record of 69 is still reachable if he sustains his power surge.

#8 (tie). Christian Almanza, Saint Mary's (CA)

Almanza has belted in 22 home runs this season with still seven games left in the regular season. The junior has been excellent this year, hitting .371 with an OBP of .486 and an SP of .847. It is way better than his .290/.420/.612 BA/OBP/SP slash line last season.

Almanza has recorded 60 RBIs, 20 more than his previous mark set last year. He also has 13 doubles this season, up from nine in 2023.

#7 Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

Montgomery has slammed 23 homers and 73 RBIs this season. Texas A&M still has seven games left in its schedule, meaning Montgomery can still hit more homers.

He has hit .339 this season and has a slugging percentage of .798 and an OBP of .481. The six-foot-two junior has recorded 62 hits, 13 doubles and four stolen bases.

#6 Travis Bazzana, Oregon State

Junior infielder Bazzana has knocked down 24 home runs and 55 RBIs in 46 games this season. The six-foot slugger has sizzled this season, with a batting average of .422.

His on-base percentage is also superb at .591 while his slugging pct is 1.006. Bazzana has 12 stolen bases this season.

#5 Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

Jace LaViolette has slugged 25 homers and 64 RBIs this season for Texas A&M.

LaViolette is having an awesome season with Texas A&M as he has belted in 25 round-trippers and smashed 64 RBIs. The six-foot-six sophomore can still add up to his season HR and RBI marks as the Aggies have seven regular season games remaining.

This season, LaViolette is batting .326 with a .458 OBP and .834 SP, up from .287/.458/.632 that he recorded the previous season. He has 14 doubles, three triples and three stolen bases.

#2 (tie). Lyle Miller-Green, Austin Peay

Lyle Miller-Green has raked in 26 home runs and 77 RBIs this season.

The 6-foot-5 Miller-Green has been great at the plate this season for Austin Peay, as he has scored 26 home runs and 77 RBIs. His batting average this season is up to .380 and his OBP and SP have also surged to .514 and .904, respectively.

Miller-Green, who has 16 doubles, 13 stolen bases and two triples, has eight more games remaining to improve his HR and RBI records.

#2 (tie). Roman Kuntz, Morehead State

Roman Kuntz has belted in 26 HRs and 76 RBIs this season.

Kuntz has added power to his lethal swing, as he has homered 26 times this season, which is two more than his total output over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3 senior also has 76 RBIs, up from 54 in the 2023 season.

Kuntz is batting .354 on 67 hits of 189 at-bats and has an on-base percentage of .450 and a slugging percentage of .841. He has 12 doubles and one triple this season. Morehead State has seven games remaining on its schedule and Kuntz could improve his mark during that span.

#2 (tie). Jac Caglianone, Florida

Caglianone has smacked 26 HRs this season, down from 33 last year.

Caglianone has recorded 26 homers and 53 RBIs in 2024. The 6-foot-5 pitcher, who slugged 33 HRs last year, can still pick his home run numbers up as Florida has seven games remaining.

Caglianone's batting numbers have picked up significantly as he has a BA of .410, up from .323 the previous season. His on-base percentage this season is .511, up from .389 last season.

His slugging percentage has surged from .738 in 2023 to .847 in 2024. He has 75 hits in 183 at-bats and has recorded 54 runs.

#1 Charlie Condon, Georgia

Charlie Condon has smacked 33 HRs this season for the Bulldogs.

Condon has equaled Caglianone's mark of 33 home runs in Georgia's game against Vanderbilt on Sunday. The 6-foot-6 sophomore can improve on his homer mark as the Bulldogs have six games remaining in the regular season.

Condon has 69 RBIs this season and is hitting .459. His on-base and slugging percentage are .568 and 1.105, respectively, and recorded 83 hits, 16 doubles and three stolen bases.

