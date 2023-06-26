Jac Caglianone MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats, and projected pick for Florida two-way star

Jac Caglianone has become the talk of the town following his impressive two-way displays in the 2023 college baseball season. The Florida Gators star has been crucial in leading his team to the College World Series finals. With just one win away from winning the national baseball championship, Caglianone could boost his draft stock even further.

However, as the player is currently in his sophomore year in Florida, he will be eligible to enter the MLB Draft in 2024. According to reports, Caglianone stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 245 lbs. The 20-year-old has immense power and incredible bat speed to smash big home runs. He is also an excellent base runner and can cover ground quickly.

What makes Caglianone extra special is the fact that he can also chip in with his pitching. His fastball can reach up to 100 mph, and the player has a deceptive change-up delivery as well.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Jac Caglianone, Wicked 97mph Fastball.



"That is coming straight to a PitchingNinja video. That was disgusting." Jac Caglianone, Wicked 97mph Fastball. 🤢"That is coming straight to a PitchingNinja video. That was disgusting." https://t.co/1Pr72E7oAf

Many analysts and fans believe that Caglianone will get picked early in the first round of the 2024 draft. Some also project him as the No. 1 overall pick next year as several MLB teams will be keen on his services.

Jac Caglianone's stats in the 2023 college baseball season

Florida Gators star Jac Caglianone

Jac Caglianone has had a stellar 2023 season with the Florida Gators. He has flourished as a hitter and a pitcher this year.

With the bat, Caglianone has racked up an impressive 88 hits, 85 RBIs, and 31 home runs in 273 at-bats with a .322 batting average. He also has four stolen bases to his name.

With the ball, Caglianone has recorded 85 strikeouts and 52 walks in 73.1 innings pitched at a 3.68 ERA. He has a 7-3 win-loss record.

It will be interesting to see how Caglianone performs in the College World Series finals decider against the LSU Tigers later on Monday. Game 3 of the series will commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

