Who are Tre' Morgan's parents, John and Shalita? Meet the LSU baseball first baseman's family

LSU Tigers first baseman Tre' Morgan (born John Edward Morgan III) has quickly become one of college baseball’s elite young players to watch. Morgan’s defensive prowess at the 2023 College World Series (CWS) was nothing short of awe-inspiring, especially against No. 2 Florida Gators and Wakefield.

In his first season at LSU, Morgan was crowned Freshman All-SEC, Second-team Freshman All-SEC and First-Team Freshman All-America.

Before joining LSU in 2021, the 6'1" junior capped off his high school baseball career at Brother Morgan as New Orleans’ best hitter with three home runs, 32 runs, a triple, 12 doubles, and 27 RBIs. Morgan marshaled the U.S. Collegiate National Team a year later to a bronze medal at the Haarlem Baseball Week.

The back-to-back SEC All-Defensive Team member (in 2021 and 2022) has praised his parents, John and Shalita Morgan, for being his biggest cheerleaders. And with impressive resumes as former athletes, it’s easy to see why their value to Tre' Morgan's career is absolute.

Shedding the spotlight on Tre' Morgan’s parents: John and Shalita Morgan

Tre' Morgan’s father, John Edward II Morgan, is a New Orleans native, where he grew up in a large family of ardent sports lovers. Unlike his son, John opted for college football during his days at Morris Brown, where he pledged for Omega Psi Phi.

After college, Morgan Sr. spent a short stint as a high school football coach. He’s currently a Mercedes-Benz salesman and married to Shalita Morgan. John seems to keep it to himself, with only specs of his presence on social media.

A quick glimpse through his pages shows that Tre' Morgan’s dad has a thing for shiny and fast cars. He loves taking light jabs at his close friends and family. His humor shows across his posts, retweets, and photos.

The same can be said of Shalita Morgan, Tre's mom. She also has some sports genes in her DNA, exposing Tre' to the t-ball at age four. Mrs. Morgan works as a probation officer in the Louisiana correctional system. Unlike her husband, she's a social media fanatic and comes out as an effervescent, fun and bubbly person.

Shalita’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages are jam-packed with posts, headline shares, and pics celebrating her son’s success, particularly at the LSU Tigers.

Both John and Shalita remain right in the heart of Tre' Morgan's personal and professional life, often on the sidelines cheering him on at events and games. Besides Tre, they have two other children, a younger son Justin Morgan and an older daughter Brandi Bradley.

