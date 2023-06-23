How many College World Series has LSU baseball won? Revisiting Tigers' CWS wins

The LSU Tigers are on the verge of making the 2023 College World Series as they are in a win-or-go-home matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. However, they are no strangers to making the College World Series finals and winning the whole thing.

The LSU Tigers are tied for second in college baseball with six national championships (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009) and are a pair of wins away from adding a seventh as they just reached the 2023 College World Series and are taking on the Florida Gators.

Do the 2023 LSU Tigers have what it takes to win the College World Series?

They are as close as ever, with just two wins separating the LSU Tigers and a national championship. This team has a lot of talent, both on the mound and at the plate. Paul Skenes will likely be able to pitch in just one of these games but was able to pitch a gem once again in the College World Series in an elimination game against the top-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Then we have a couple of players towards the top of the lineup to discuss in center fielder Dylan Crews and designated hitter Tommy "Tanks" White. Crews has been discussed as the number-one prospect going into the 2023 MLB draft with his gifted play and dominance at all factors of the game. With the Pittsburgh Pirates ready to be on the clock, they can easily be talked into taking him first overall.

Then we have Tommy White, the hero of the elimination bracket game, with a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to get the Tigers to this point. He has now reached 100 RBIs this season and is arguably the most-feared hitter in college baseball with his ability to just hit for power as in his first season with the Tigers is currently slugging .728 heading into the CWS finals.

The Florida Gators will be another tough matchup as their bullpen has a lot of talented arms that can really get the opposing team into trouble if they are losing later in the game. The Gators also can dominate offensively as well. This will be a great matchup of power-hitting vs power-pitching.

If LSU can do well in the early portion of the games and take advantage of lesser starting pitchers, they should be able to hoist the seventh national championship in the program's history.

