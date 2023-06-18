The seventh-seed Virginia Cavaliers will take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon in the elimination bracket of the 2023 NCAA Division I College World Series. The winner of this game continues their season while the loser is going to have to start their offseason a little earlier than expected.

With both teams being 0-1 in the College World Series so far, which team will be able to continue their season? Let's dive into the TCU Horned Frogs roster and discuss their chances of winning this exciting showdown.

What should we expect out of the TCU Horned Frogs offensively?

The TCU Horned Frogs looked like they were going to cruise to a victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in their first-round matchup, but that was not the case. Their lineup was able to produce pretty well, as they managed to score five runs on eight hits with six walks and six strikeouts as a team.

They were able to score three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the late lead. The Horned Frogs also managed to hit three extra-base hits, including two doubles and a home run. They have shown the ability to swing the bat well in Omaha and not be overwhelmed by the situation.

What should we expect out of the TCU Horned Frogs pitching?

The Horned Frogs did not have a good pitching game, as they allowed six runs on 11 hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Kole Klecker gave a solid start but their bullpen in the ninth inning struggled as they allowed four runs to lose the game 6-5.

Everyone should be available to pitch except potentially not having Klecker and Luke Savage after throwing 27 pitches in the first-round game. The Virginia Cavaliers lineup was unable to score against the Florida Gators for the first six innings of the game, so they can get off to a slow start here as well.

The Horned Frogs are a sizable underdog according to the betting market but they have a nice chance of pulling off the upset here. This game is expected to have a lot of scoring, and the TCU Horned Frogs have scored 520 runs over 65 games (t-12 in college baseball). If their offense can show up and the pitching shuts the door early, they have a good chance of keeping their season alive.

