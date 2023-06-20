Who won College World Series' games last night? Updated results, bracket, schedule, and more about CWS 2023

Two exciting College World Series games unfolded Monday night, with three of the top seeds playing and one team getting eliminated. Here's a dive into both games, the repercussions of each outcome and a discussion of what's on Tuesday's slate.

The CWS has brought some exciting moments and star performances that will be remembered for a long time, and we are only a few games into the tournament. What other unforgettable moments are we in store for?

What happened in last night's College World Series games?

The first game was an elimination matchup between the eighth-seeded Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Volunteers. Stanford jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning but could not hold on as Tennessee scored four in the fifth inning to tie the game. The Vols played small ball to get across two more runs and finished with a 6-4 victory to stay alive, while the Cardinal saw their season end.

Tennessee had Chase Burns come out of the bullpen and throw six shutout innings with no walks and nine strikeouts.

The other game was in the winner's bracket between the fifth-seed LSU Tigers and the top-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons. LSU picked up two runs in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. Wake Forest tied the game in the sixth and then scored the game-winning run in the eighth. LSU recorded 15 strikeouts, and Wake's Josh Hartle threw six innings to save some pieces in the bullpen.

What games are on Tuesday's slate for the College World Series?

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles face off in a rematch of the first-round matchup in the losers bracket. The winner will face the Florida Gators on Wednesday while the loser is knocked out.

The later game is also an elimination game as the fifth-seed LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers face off in the other bracket. The winner takes on the top-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday.

Only four teams will remain after Tuesday's action, so which teams will be able to survive in the 2023 College World Series?

