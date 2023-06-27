Who won the College World Series last night? Full scores, top players, and more

After three extremely different games, the LSU Tigers have won the 2023 College World Series and are now the national champions.

There are going to be a lot of changes to this Tigers roster, with some of the top players entering the MLB draft, but the bond of winning Game 3 18-4 will remain when they go.

What made this game as lopsided as the final score said it was, and which players were able to step up in a win-or-go-home scenario?

How did Game 3 of the College World Series unfold?

In a battle of two teams needing a win to claim the 2023 College World Series, we saw Thatcher Hurd on the mound for LSU and Jac Caglianone for Florida.

Florida jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead as Wyatt Langford hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. LSU answered back scoring six runs in the top of the second. They took a commanding 10-2 lead by scoring four in the top of the fourth inning and never looked back.

Many people speculated whether LSU Tigers starting pitcher Paul Skenes would make an appearance after it was announced he was not the starting pitcher. However, he did not, as Riley Cooper and Gavin Guidry were the pitchers out of the bullpen for LSU.

The Gators fell behind early and had the likes of Cade Fisher, Ryan Slater, Tyler Nesbitt, Blake Purnell, and Fisher Jameson take the mound during the game. This showed that the momentum from Game 2 did not take place and Dylan Crews' comments about moving on from it were justified.

How good was the 2023 College World Series?

This is an interesting question to think about as two of the games were blowouts of more than 10 runs. However, looking at it the other way shows both teams blowing each other out in a game as well as an instant classic in Game 1.

The LSU Tigers played well throughout the entire College World Series run and deserve to be the winner at the end of the day. It takes a lot of fortitude to make sure they bounced back from the Game 2 implosion, and they were able to do so without their ace on the mound.

