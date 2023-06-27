Many people have been questioning the LSU Tigers in Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series after the Florida Gators beat them 24-4 on Sunday. However, one person that is not counting them out is the team's star center fielder.

After the Game 2 loss in Omaha, Nebraska, Dylan Crews talked about how you need to have a short memory in order to be successful in baseball.

Cody Worsham @CodyWorsham Dylan Crews: “Everybody in the locker room has already forgotten about it. We’ll be ready to go tomorrow.” Dylan Crews: “Everybody in the locker room has already forgotten about it. We’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

With Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series happening on Monday night, with the winner claiming the national championship, there is a lot to be excited about. Which team will pick up the win and be crowned national champions?

Can the LSU Tigers shake off Game 2 and win Game 3?

This is something that happens in baseball. Teams get blowout losses on their ledger and then rebound the next game with a victory. There is an old adage in the sport from Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver that momentum is only as good as your next day's starter.

That is 100 percent true, and this series has shown it. LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd was able to keep the Gators at bay as they struck out 20 times during Game 1 of the College World Series. But UF answered back with a 24-run performance in Game 2. What are the LSU Tigers to believe besides that things can swing one more time?

They have one of the best starting pitchers at any level in the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy winner and Golden Spikes finalist Paul Skenes. However, Skenes pitched Thursday and may not be available. LSU will start Thatcher Hurd, team spokesman Bill Franques confirmed, but Skenes, projected to be a top pick in next month's MLB draft, could pitch some.

Ben McDonald @realbenmcdonald My thoughts on Paul Skenes pitching in the @CWSOmaha tonight. I’m sure there was a discussion between Skenes, his parents, coaches, and representation. My guess… Skenes will pitch tonight in relief in the most high-leverage situation of the game and is good for 35-50 pitches! My thoughts on Paul Skenes pitching in the @CWSOmaha tonight. I’m sure there was a discussion between Skenes, his parents, coaches, and representation. My guess… Skenes will pitch tonight in relief in the most high-leverage situation of the game and is good for 35-50 pitches!

This Tigers lineup is yet to have a crazy performanc,e and Game 3 would definitely be a great time to produce as they have not eclipsed six runs in the 2023 College World Series thus far. They need to work the count and score early to gain some momentum to put Florida in a pickle. If they fall behind early, it could be tough to navigate as the Gators will feel like the baseball is the size of a beach ball.

Baseball is unlike any sport as yesterday's results do not play too much of a factor in today's game. Neither team used too many impactful relievers so expect a game closer to the opener of the CWS finals and for everyone to be glued in from the first pitch to the last one.

In 1997, LSU once lost 28-2 to Alabama in the regular season and 12-2 in the Southeastern Conference championship game but beat the Crimson Tide 13-6 in a one-game, national championship game at Rosenblatt Stadium.

