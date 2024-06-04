Why is a foul bunt with 2 strikes and out? Exploring NCAA college baseball rule book 

College baseball has an array of rules created to preserve the spirit of the game. One such rule is the foul bunt with two strikes and out, which has been debated for years.

Here's a closer look at the rationale behind the rule and why it must be followed in college baseball.

Why is a foul bunt with 2 strikes and out?

According to Rule 2, Section 8 of the Baseball Rules Academy:

"A bunt is a fair ball where the batter doesn't swing to hit the ball but clutches the bat in the path of the ball to tap it slowly infield. If an attempt to bunt is a foul ball, it is treated the same as any other foul ball, except that if the attempt is by a batter with two strikes, such batter is out as in 7-4-1e."

In college baseball, the difference between a strikeout on a foul bunt with two strikes and a foul ball hit when swinging comes down to the extant rules governing foul balls and foul tips.

In this scenario, when a batter has two strikes and attempts to bunt the ball but ends up fouling it off, it will be ruled as a strikeout because a bunted foul ball with two strikes is treated the same as a swing and miss with two strikes. Here, the designated batter is not allowed to bunt foul with two strikes, and doing so results in an automatic strikeout.

However, if the batter swings at the pitch and hits the ball foul, it will be counted as a foul ball. The foul ball is merely a ball that is hit outside the stipulated foul lines and is usually not counted as a strike. Here, the batter could continue batting after hitting a foul ball until they put it in play, strike out or reach base.

Why this rule?

The rationale behind the foul bunt with two strikes and out rule is to prevent sharp practices in baseball. Without this rule, a batter could intentionally foul off pitch after pitch.

Such an action would eventually tire out the pitcher, leading to subsequent weak pitches. A bunt is a partial swing, making contact with the ball and bat easier.

If a rule like this doesn't exist, it could lead to unlimited foul balls, thus overextending the game.

