Will Florida's Jac Caglianone be #1 pick in 2024 MLB Draft? An early peak at best college and HS baseball players in the land

The 2023 MLB draft is wrapping up on Tuesday, but it's never too early to dive into the top of the 2024 MLB draft. It seems to be a foregone conclusion that the Oakland Athletics will get the first overall pick, as they're having a historically awful season.

Which players can figure out how to be the top pick of the draft as they are finally eligible to be selected by MLB teams? Here are three potential players who could be the first pick of the 2024 MLB draft.

Potential first pick in 2024 MLB draft: Jac Caglianone

Jac Caglianone is one of the biggest stars in college baseball, as he was able to really introduce himself to the national state with the Florida Gators.

He's a two-way player, as he's one of the best hitters in the nation while also being a decent pitcher.

JAC CAGLIANONE WITH THE SECOND HOME RUN OF THE INNING

Caglianone made 18 starts with a 7-4 record with a 4.34 ERA in 74.2 innings with 55 walks and 87 strikeouts on the mound.

However, he has been a monster offensively, as he has a 1.062 OPS with 40 home runs and 117 RBIs at the plate. Teams are going to love his ability to fill two roles with one player, and his dominance should make him the favorite for the first pick in the 2024 MLB draft.

Vance Honeycutt

Vance Honeycutt has been an incredible outfielder for the North Carolina Tar Heels for the last two seasons. He has a 1.007 OPS with 37 home runs, 100 RBIs, 48 stolen bases and 117 runs scored throughout 114 games.

Honeycutt is an above-average fielder in the draft and should be able to do well throughout the 2024 MLB draft. He struggled a bit last season, as it was a step-down, but expect Honeycutt to have a great 2024 season and climb back up the rankings.

Chase Burns

Tennessee Volunteers starting pitcher Chase Burns could also figure out to be the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft.

Through his first two seasons, he's 13-5 with a 3.54 ERA with 47 walks and 217 strikeouts over 152.1 innings of work.

Burns throws four different pitches with his fastball, reaching triple digits with his curveball, changeup and slider also being great pitches.

Teams are going to want the potentially best starting pitcher available and likely prioritize selecting Burns with the first pick. It will be interesting to see how he does, as Burns is in the transfer portal right now.

Which player would you select with the first pick in next year's draft?

