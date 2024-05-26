Will Jay Johnson coach today vs Tennessee? Exploring possible scenarios for SEC tournament game

The SEC Tournament Finals are going to be happening on Sunday afternoon between the LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers. However, there are questions regarding the status of LSU Tigers coach Jay Johnson after he was ejected in the top of the 10th inning in the semifinal game on Saturday.

ESPN and SEC Network's Tom Hart tweeted that despite being ejected, LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson will be allowed to coach the team and not have a suspension as a result of his ejection.

"I'm told that, despite his ejection in the semifinals, Jay Johnson will be eligible to coach in the championship game."

The broadcast was confused at first on Saturday, as they were under the assumption that Johnson would be suspended for his ejection and not be able to coach in Sunday's championship game.

Why Jay Johnson got ejected in the SEC Semifinals?

Jay Johnson was ejected in the top of the 10th inning in the SEC Semifinal Game against the South Carolina Gamecocks after a bizarre play and ruling.

The Gamecocks had runners on first and third with two outs in a tie game. The runner on third base attempted to steal home, but the catcher moved in front of the plate before receiving the baseball, thus being ruled a catcher's balk and the runner was awarded home plate, despite being ruled out.

The use of a challenge is not allowed on that play, so the ruling stood and gave the Gamecocks the lead, which made Jay Johnson upset, leading to his ejection. After the game, Johnson discussed why he didn't argue more after being rung out.

"No, I'm not messing with anything. We got too much important baseball comming (SEC Championship Game) and the NCAA Tournament.

"The umpire crew, once I was ejected, it was like 'You got to leave right now. Otherwise, there's going to be a suspension.' We fought too hard to get to this position. So I basically walked off the field." h/t On3

Well, it seems that his ability to listen during the situation saved his chances, as he will be in the dugout for the SEC Championship Game as the SEC offices in Birmingham did not levy a suspension. It will be interesting to see how the SEC Championship Game unfolds.