2024 SEC Baseball Tournament location and dates explored

The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament starts on Tuesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The six-day baseball spectacle will have 12 teams vying for an automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

Four teams - top-seed Tennessee, No. 2 Arkansas, third-ranked Kentucky and fourth-seed Texas A&M - were given a free pass and will compete in the double-elimination phase of the tournament.

Eight other squads, including Mississippi State, Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Florida, South Carolina, LSU and Ole Miss, will compete in the opening stages of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, where they will square off against each other in the knockout rounds.

The four winners of the knockouts will play the four early qualifiers in the tournament's double-elimination phase.

Which teams are participating in the SEC Baseball Tournament?

Here are the teams competing in the SEC Baseball Tournament:

1. Tennessee 46-10 (22-8 SEC)

2. Arkansas 43-12 (20-10)

3. Kentucky 39-12 (22-8)

4. Texas A&M 44-11 (19-11)

5. Mississippi State 36-19 (17-13)

6. Georgia 39-14 (17-13)

7. Alabama 33-21 (13-17)

8. Vanderbilt 35-20 (13-17)

9. Florida 28-26 (13-17)

10. South Carolina 33-21 (13-17)

11. LSU 36-20 (13-17)

12. Ole Miss 27-28 (11-19)

SEC Baseball Tournament location and date 2024

SEC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV/LIVESTREAM May 21 (Single Elimination Phase) #1 - Georgia vs. LSU 10:30 a.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo #2 - Alabama vs. South Carolina 2 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo

#3 - Vanderbilt vs. Florida 5:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo

#4 - Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss 9 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo

May 22 (Double Elimination Phase) #5 - Kentucky vs. Winner of Georgia vs. LSU 10:30 a.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo

#6 - Arkansas vs. Winner of Alabama vs South Carolina 2 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo

#7 - Tennessee vs. Winner of Vanderbilt vs Florida 5:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo #8 - Texas A&M vs. Winner of Mississippi State vs Ole Miss 9 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo

May 23 (Quarterfinals) #9 - Game 5 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser 10:30 a.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo #10 - Game 6 Loser vs. Game 8 Loser 2:00 p,m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo #11 - Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 5:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo #12 - Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 9 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo May 24 (Quarterfinals) #13 - Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser 4 p.m SEC NETWORK/Fubo #14 - Game 10 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser 7:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo May 25 (Semifinals) #15 - Game 13 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner 1 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo #16 - Game 14 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner 4:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK/Fubo May 26 (Championship) #17 - Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner 3 p.m. ESPN2/Fubo

The SEC Baseball Tournament will have a single elimination event on the first day, May 21, before shifting to the double-elimination phase beginning on May 22. The semifinal matches are scheduled for Saturday, May 25, and the final is on May 26.

NCAA Baseball Tournament TV Schedule

The television schedule for the NCAA Baseball Tournament is as follows:

Selection show: May 27 at noon ET | ESPN2/ESPNU

Regionals: May 31-June 3 | TBD

Super regionals: June 7-9 or June 8-10 | TBD

First day of MCWS games: June 14 | ESPN/ESPN2

MCWS finals: June 22-23/24 | ESPN

The SEC Baseball Tournament promises to be an exciting showdown of the 12 qualified teams that are competing for an automatic bid in the NCAA Baseball Division Tournament.

Tennessee hopes to continue its amazing run to the top, but Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M are also in contention for the automatic bid.

Meanwhile, other teams that have also qualified for the SEC Tournament are seeking to catch a hot streak and beat their higher-ranked foes to boost their chances of making it to the tournament final on Sunday.

Will Tennessee go all the way and win the national baseball championship? Let us know in the comments section below.