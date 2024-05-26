Will Nebraska make the College World Series 2024? Breaking down the Cornhuskers' NCAA tournament odds

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have become one of the hottest teams in college baseball after winning four straight games since a 15-2 loss to Ohio State in the first round of the Big 10 Tournament.

Victories over Purdue, Ohio State, in its rematch and two wins against No. 3-ranked Indiana handed the No. 2 seed Nebraska a date with eighth-ranked Penn State in the final of the Big 10 Tournament. It also increases the Cornhuskers' chances of making the NCAA Tournament and College World Series.

Apart from boosting their odds at making the CWS, Nebraska's winning run in the Big 10 Tournament projected them to have an easier schedule, according to the latest Field of 64 projections.

Nebraska baseball seed projections in NCAA tournament

Cornhuskers catcher Josh Caron leads the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (64)

In its recent Field of 64 projections, Baseball America placed Nebraska in the regionals in Norman, Oklahoma, along with Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Bryant.

If the regionals start now, the Cornhuskers must beat the Sooners, the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs to make the Super Regional.

Progressing to the Super Regionals will move Nebraska one step closer to the CWS. But it's easier said than done, as the squad will face the winner of the Chapel Hill Regionals, where hosts North Carolina is the top seed.

The Tar Heels will favored to win the regionals, as they are paired with the Texas Longhorns, VCU Rams and Penn Quakers.

Will Nebraska make the College World Series 2024?

A possible collision course with 11-time College World Series participant North Carolina in the Super Regional would be a tough task for Nebraska, as the Tar Heels are 42-13 with a 32-2 record at home.

The Cornhuskers (37-20) have also managed 15 wins in their 24 away games, which makes their projected clash against North Carolina a very exciting one. If Nebraska beats UNC in the Super Regional, they will make their fourth CWS appearance and first since 2005.

Where is the NCAA baseball tournament in 2024?

The locations for the 77th NCAA Baseball Tournament are yet to be determined, as the other conference tournaments are ongoing. The full Field of 64 and the host schools for the regionals will be revealed during Selection Monday on May 27.

The lineups and the host schools for the super regionals are scheduled to be revealed after the regional tournaments conclude. The College World Series 2024 is slated to be held at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha on June 14-23.

College World Series 2024 schedule

The 2024 College World Series double-elimination classification phase is on June 14-19, while the best-of-three finals clash is on June 22-23.

Officials assigned June 24 as an extra date in case the two finalists need a Game 3.

Will Nebraska make the College World Series 2024? Let's know your views in the comments section: